Slideshow

Channel celebrates ecosystem success at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2023

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2023, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 35 winners and a new inductee into the Reseller News Hall of Fame – PB Tech founder, Pat Huo. Photos by Gino Demeer.​​