NZ channel community sparkles ahead of Reseller News Innovation Awards 2023

The New Zealand channel gathered together for a Champagne Reception ahead of the Innovation Awards 2023. Held on 18 October at Cordis Auckland. the black-tie event featured a leading and diverse line-up of partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals from across New Zealand. This year's Innovation Awards brought together more than 540 members of New Zealand’s channel community and honoured the accomplishments of 35 winners and a new inductee into the Reseller News Hall of Fame – PB Tech founder, Pat Huo. The Champagne Reception was held in partnership with Westcon-Comstor. Photos by Gino Demeer.