Slideshow

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband

76 Photos Julia Talevski (ARN)

​Partners, vendors and distributors reconnected during a number of social gatherings during EDGE 2023. The first evening saw the channel congregate for a welcome party, while the main conference area proved to be the perfect spot for a dinner on a cool final night enhanced with drummers and a fire twirler. Sponsored by Aussie Broadband.