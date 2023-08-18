Slideshow

EDGE 2023: Balancing partner alignment to customer priorities

102 Photos Julia Talevski (ARN)

A power-packed line-up of CIOs and technology executives outlined the new demands set to be placed on partners in the months ahead, housing a blend of iconic global and local brands. The channel received first-hand guidance regarding customer priorities in 2023 and beyond, featuring dedicated EDGE Research delivered by Tech Research Asia’s Mark Iles that outlined if customers and partners are aligned. This was supported by unique M&A data outlining the buying and selling priorities of the partner ecosystem locally, showcasing valuation best practice and sustainable exit approaches. This was in addition to a series of customer panels, Thought Leader and Influencer breakout sessions.​