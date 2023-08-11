Slideshow

EDGE 2023: Kiwi's kick off with Bledisloe Cup and morning session

New Zealand delegates at EDGE 2023 had the opportunity to have their own breakout session with Tech Research Asia's Mark Iles diving into exclusive Kiwi insights. But not before indulging in watching the All Blacks give the Wallabies a whopping in the Bledisloe Cup. Special guest, former All Black winger, Stu Wilson shed some colour on his days as a player and captain, while sharing some interesting advice.