Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023
Reseller News is proud to announce the winners of the Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. In total, 108 finalists were honoured from a pool of more than 175 nominations, spanning partner, telco, vendor and distributor businesses. Following an intensive judging process,14 winners were selected across eight categories, in addition to four highly commended acknowledgements.
Catharine Morgan (Reseller News)
Leanne Buer (Dell Technologies) presents D&I category
2degrees wins D&I Champion company. Leanne Buer (Dell Technologies); Jessica Bartlett (2degrees) and Claudia Muldrew (Reseller News).
Sarah Retter (Fujitsu) wins D&I Champion Individual.
Leanne Buer (Dell Technologies): Sarah Retter (Fujitsu) and Claudia Muldrew (Reseller News).
Julia Talevski (Reseller News).
Simone Cuthbert-Scott (One NZ) and Andrew Kirker (CDC Data Centres) present Innovation category.
Andrew Kirker (CDC Data Centres) and Simone Cuthbert-Scott (One NZ) present Innovation category.
Hazel Erickson (Leaven) wins Innovation award.
Andrew Kirker (CDC); Hazel Erickson (Leaven); Simone Cuthbert-Scott (One NZ) and Claudia Muldrew (Reseller News).
Justin Tye (Dicker Data) presents Entrepreneur category.
Raffaella Del Prete (Volo) wins Entrepreneur award.
Claudia Muldrew (Reseller News); Raffaella Del Prete (Volo) and Justin Tye (Dicker Data).
Claudia Muldrew (Reseller News) presents Technical and Graduate categories.
Emma Zhang (Leaven) wins Technical (Partner) award.
Catharine Morgan (Reseller News); Emma Zhang (Leaven) and Claudia Muldrew (Reseller News).
Divya Narayan (Kordia) wins Technical (Telco) award.
Catharine Morgan (Reseller News); Divya Narayan (Kordia) and Claudia Muldrew (Reseller News).
Riley McClelland (Dynatrace) wins Technical (Vendor/Distributor) award.
Catharine Morgan (Reseller News); Riley McClelland (Dynatrace) and Claudia Muldrew (Reseller News).
Hermione Xiao (Cognizant) wins Graduate award
Catharine Morgan (Reseller News); Hermione Xiao (Cognizant) and Claudia Muldrew (Reseller News).
Keynote speaker Madeleine McIntosh (NeuroLeadership Institute)
Keynote speaker Madeleine McIntosh (NeuroLeadership Institute)
Keynote speaker Madeleine McIntosh (NeuroLeadership Institute)
Keynote speaker Madeleine McIntosh (NeuroLeadership Institute)
Keynote speaker Madeleine McIntosh (NeuroLeadership Institute)
Samantha Borg (Kaseya) presents Rising Star category
Monique McKenna (Datacom) wins Rising Star (Partner/Telco) award.
Samantha Borg (Kaseya); Monique McKenna (Datacom) and Claudia Muldrew (Reseller News).
Laura McKenzie (Dicker Data) wins Rising Star (Vendor/Distributor) award.
Samantha Borg (Kaseya); Laura McKenzie (Dicker Data) and Catharine Morgan (Reseller News).
Dave Rosenberg (Westcon Comstor) presents Shining Star category
Elyse Yu Selitskiy (Cisco) presents Shining Star category
Kerry Armstrong (Datacom) wins Shining Star (Partner) award.
Catharine Morgan (Reseller News); Dave Rosenberg (Westcon Comstor); Kerry Armstrong (Datacom) and Elyse Yu Selitskiy (Cisco).
Patricia Aquino (Cello) wins Shining Star (Telco) award.
Catharine Morgan (Reseller News); Dave Rosenberg (Westcon-Comstor); Patricia Aquino (Cello) and Elyse Yu Selitskiy (Cisco).
Vivien Tu (VMware) wins Shining Star (Vendor/Distributor) award.
Catharine Morgan (Reseller News); Dave Rosenberg (Westcon-Comstor); Vivien Tu (VMware) and Elyse Yu Selitskiy (Cisco).
Jamie Corrigan (Schneider Electric) presents Achievement category
Irene Naidu (Fujitsu) wins Achievement award.
Catharine Morgan (Reseller News); Jamie Corrigan (Schneider Electric); Irene Naidu (Fujitsu) and Claudia Muldrew (Reseller News).
Julia Talevski (Reseller News).
