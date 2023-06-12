Slideshow
Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023
Reseller News is proud to showcase Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. Played out in front of more than 330 attendees at the Cordis in Auckland -- the largest ever in-person audience for the market’s leading gender diversity and inclusion (D&I) awards program -- the entire Kiwi ecosystem came together under the Reseller News roof to set the industry benchmark for female achievement and accomplishment. Welcome reception in partnership with Comstor and Cisco.
Credit: Reseller News
Julia Talevski; Rob O'Neill; Catharine Morgan and Claudia Muldrew (Reseller News).
Credit: Reseller News
Andrew Thorne; Charlotte Woodward; Julia Talevski; Rob O'Neill; Catharine Morgan; Claudia Muldrew; Simon Hopkins; Kierra Di Floriano; Jon Stubly and Danielle Fanuli (Reseller News).