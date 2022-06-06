Slideshow

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2021

104 Photos James Henderson (New Zealand Reseller News)

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2021, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of more than 30 winners, capturing the most challenging yet transformative period of the Kiwi channel. To display of such inspiring examples of innovation balanced with stoic levels of resilience is testament to the strength of the ecosystem in New Zealand. Photos by Gino Demeer.​

    James Henderson (Reseller News)

    Justin Tye (Dicker Data) presents Start-Up Innovation category - this recognises market-leading start-ups building unique businesses to bring innovative new technologies to the New Zealand market

    Blacklock Security wins Start-up Innovation (Product) award

    Delta Insights wins Start-up Innovation (Sector) award

    Ankita Dhakar (Security Lit) wins Start-up Innovation (Entrepreneur) award - accepted by Jo Haanstra (PwC)

    Mindshift wins Start-up Innovation (Customer Value) award

    Alex Teh (Chillisoft) presents New Zealand-Wide Innovation category - this recognises partners delivering customer innovation headquartered outside of the two most-populated metropolitan areas in the country – Auckland and Wellington. This partner is a market-leading specialist which thrives in challenging end-user environments, sparking new ideas and outcomes through an unconventional approach to technology consulting and implementation

    Advantage (Palmerston North, Manawatū-Whanganui) wins New Zealand-Wide Innovation (National) award

    vBridge (Christchurch, Canterbury) wins New Zealand-Wide Innovation (Regional) award

    Craig Murphy (Hewlett Packard Enterprise) presents Distributor Innovation category - this recognises distributors spearheading ecosystem innovation and growth through transformative approaches to vendor engagement and partner enablement, spanning the core categories of Hardware, Software, Specialist, Incubation and Creativity

    Ingram Micro wins Distributor Innovation (Hardware) award

    Westcon-Comstor wins Distributor Innovation (Software) award

    Duo wins Distributor Innovation (Specialist) award

    Chillisoft wins Distributor Innovation (Incubation) award

    Exclusive Networks wins Distributor Innovation (Creativity) award

    Jason Langley (Ingram Micro) presents Vendor Innovation category - this recognises vendors helping partners deliver transformative solutions and services to customers, operating market-leading approaches to engagement and enablement across the key technology segments of Cloud, Security, Hardware, Software, Networking and Specialist

    Microsoft wins Vendor Innovation (Cloud) award

    Palo Alto Networks wins Vendor Innovation (Security) award

    HP wins Vendor Innovation (Hardware) award

    Datto wins Vendor Innovation (Software) award

    Cisco wins Vendor Innovation (Networking) award

    Mulesoft, a Salesforce company wins Vendor Innovation (Specialist) award

    James Henderson (Reseller News)

    David Hook (IBM) presents Tech Innovation category - this recognises partners leveraging established and emerging solutions to enhance customer innovation levels, underpinned by deep levels of expertise and specialist services

    Consegna wins Tech Innovation (Cloud) award

    Kordia SecOps wins Tech Innovation (Security) award

    Deloitte wins Tech Innovation (Digital Transformation) award

    Spacetime AI wins Tech Innovation (Emerging) award

    UiRevolution wins Tech Innovation (Homegrown ISV) award

    Garrett Heraty (Cisco) presents Personal Innovation category - this recognises standout individuals who contribute to customer, company and channel success through a transformative approach to management, channel, sales, technical and marketing positions

    Chad Kelly (Veeam Software) wins Personal Innovation (Channel Excellence) award

    Josh Hobbs (CCL) wins Personal Innovation (Technical Excellence) award

    Jessica Rangi (HP) wins Personal Innovation (Marketing Excellence) award - accepted by Oliver Hill (HP)

    Samantha Borg (Datto) wins Personal Innovation (Sales Excellence) award

    Tony Frost (Westcon-Comstor) wins Personal Innovation (Management Excellence) award

    Libby MacGregor (Lenovo) wins Achievement (Vendor / Distributor) award from Reseller News Women in ICT Awards 2022 - honoured due to her absence at the original event

    Andre van Duiven (Sektor) presents Partner Innovation category - this recognises customer innovation and excellence across the key market segments of Enterprise, Mid-Market and SMB, in addition to pioneering technology specialists and collaborative providers

    Datacom wins Partner Innovation (Enterprise) award

    Lexel Systems wins Partner Innovation (Mid-Market) award

    SecureCom wins Partner Innovation (SMB) award

    CCL wins Partner Innovation (Think Differently) award

    Umbrellar wins Partner Innovation (Collaboration) award

    Ken Lord (Juniper Networks) presents Hall of Fame category - this represents the highest level of peer recognition in the Kiwi technology industry / channel. Launched in 2015, Hall of Fame recognises the influence and significance of individual contribution to the health of the ecosystem – determined by an executive panel of industry judges and previous Hall of Fame inductees

    Dave Rosenberg (Westcon-Comstor) presents Hall of Fame category - this represents the highest level of peer recognition in the Kiwi technology industry / channel. Launched in 2015, Hall of Fame recognises the influence and significance of individual contribution to the health of the ecosystem – determined by an executive panel of industry judges and previous Hall of Fame inductees

    Richard Morgan is inducted into the Reseller News Hall of Fame

    Richard Morgan is inducted into the Reseller News Hall of Fame - accepted by Leigh Gibbard (Cyclone)

