Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2021

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2021, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of more than 30 winners, capturing the most challenging yet transformative period of the Kiwi channel. To display of such inspiring examples of innovation balanced with stoic levels of resilience is testament to the strength of the ecosystem in New Zealand. Photos by Gino Demeer.​