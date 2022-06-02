Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2021

Slideshow

Reseller News is proud to announce the winners of the Innovation Awards in 2021, featuring a leading and diverse line-up of partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals across New Zealand. Celebrated during a black-tie event at Shed 10 that brought together more than 600 members of the Kiwi channel community, this running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of more than 30 winners and one new inductee into the Reseller News Hall of Fame -- Richard Morgan. Despite the event being rescheduled from October 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions, winners were selected and honoured from 190 finalists, including 46 individuals. Champagne Reception in partnership with Westcon-Comstor and Cisco Webex. Photos by Gino Demeer.