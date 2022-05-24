Slideshow

Female leaders honoured at Reseller News Women in ICT Awards in 2022

​Reseller News is proud to announce the winners of the Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2022, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. In total, 125 finalists (116 individuals and nine companies) were honoured as finalists from a pool of over 60 organisations and more than 160 nominations, spanning partner, telco, vendor and distributor businesses. Following an intensive judging process -- selected by an executive panel of more than 70 industry leaders -- 18 winners were selected across eight categories, in addition to two highly commended acknowledgements.​