Slideshow
Female leaders honoured at Reseller News Women in ICT Awards in 2022
Reseller News is proud to announce the winners of the Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2022, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. In total, 125 finalists (116 individuals and nine companies) were honoured as finalists from a pool of over 60 organisations and more than 160 nominations, spanning partner, telco, vendor and distributor businesses. Following an intensive judging process -- selected by an executive panel of more than 70 industry leaders -- 18 winners were selected across eight categories, in addition to two highly commended acknowledgements.
Credit: Reseller News
Reseller News Women in ICT Awards - Winners
Credit: Reseller News
Catharine Morgan (Reseller News)
Credit: Reseller News
Catharine Morgan (Reseller News)
Credit: Reseller News
Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Credit: Reseller News
Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Credit: Reseller News
Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Credit: Reseller News
Stuart Speers (Servian) presents D&I Champion category - this award recognises both standout companies and individuals in driving D&I across all aspects of the business, spanning employees, customers and key stakeholders. This organisation / individual has gone beyond a surface-level commitment through the introduction of policies and programs to meet D&I goals, evident through targeted initiatives, strong leadership and clearly defined deliverables
Credit: Reseller News
Spark wins D&I Champion - Company award
Credit: Reseller News
Spark wins D&I Champion - Company award
Credit: Reseller News
Erica Yi (Ingram Micro) wins D&I Champion - Individual award
Credit: Reseller News
Erica Yi (Ingram Micro) wins D&I Champion - Individual award
Credit: Reseller News
Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Credit: Reseller News
Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Credit: Reseller News
Elizabeth Kirby (CCL) presents Technical category - this award recognises excellence in the form of technical and engineering expertise, honouring deep domain knowledge in relation to technology products, solutions and services. This candidate has provided business value through specialised skills and competence, spanning technical, pre-sales and support roles
Credit: Reseller News
Annabel Heywood (Deloitte) wins Technical - Partner award
Credit: Reseller News
Annabel Heywood (Deloitte) wins Technical - Partner award
Credit: Reseller News
Milina Ristic (Vodafone) wins Technical - Telco award
Credit: Reseller News
Milina Ristic (Vodafone) wins Technical - Telco award
Credit: Reseller News
Kezia Somerville-Petch (Hewlett Packard Enterprise) wins Technical - Vendor / Distributor award
Credit: Reseller News
Kezia Somerville-Petch (Hewlett Packard Enterprise) wins Technical - Vendor / Distributor award
Credit: Reseller News
Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Credit: Reseller News
Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Credit: Reseller News
Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Credit: Reseller News
Misti Landtroop (Palo Alto Networks) presents Graduate category - this award recognises a standout graduate candidate who has leveraged apprenticeship programs to start a career within the ICT industry. Open to all roles and responsibilities, this individual has made an immediate and positive impact on the business through providing a fresh perspective and high levels of professionalism
Credit: Reseller News
Erin Jin (Servian) wins Graduate - Partner / Telco award
Credit: Reseller News
Erin Jin (Servian) wins Graduate - Partner / Telco award
Credit: Reseller News
Erin Jin (Servian) wins Graduate - Partner / Telco award
Credit: Reseller News
Venus Taare (Microsoft) wins Graduate - Vendor / Distributor award
Credit: Reseller News
Venus Taare (Microsoft) wins Graduate - Vendor / Distributor award
Credit: Reseller News
Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Credit: Reseller News
Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Credit: Reseller News
Catharine Morgan (Reseller News)
Credit: Reseller News
Catharine Morgan (Reseller News)
Credit: Reseller News
Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Credit: Reseller News
Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Credit: Reseller News
Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Credit: Reseller News
Cherry Yumul (Reseller News)
Credit: Reseller News
Cherry Yumul (Reseller News)
Credit: Reseller News
Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Credit: Reseller News
Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Credit: Reseller News
Cherry Yumul (Reseller News)
Credit: Reseller News
Cherry Yumul (Reseller News)
Credit: Reseller News
Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Credit: Reseller News
Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Credit: Reseller News
Jadzia Michna-Konigstorfer (HP) presents Entrepreneur category - this award recognises an enterprising candidate with a risk-taking mentality, honouring excellence in launching new ventures, products or services. This individual has a proven background in building innovation from the ground up, evident through converting market-leading ideas into viable business offerings.
Credit: Reseller News
Bianca van der Westhuizen (InPhySec) wins Entrepreneur award
Credit: Reseller News
Bianca van der Westhuizen (InPhySec) wins Entrepreneur award
Credit: Reseller News
Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Credit: Reseller News
Lindsay Zwart (Vodafone) presents Innovation award - this award recognises a creative-thinking candidate who is a standout in bringing innovation to life through a big picture and out-of-the-box approach to business. This individual is unrivalled at converting embryonic ideas into viable working solutions through a unique thought process designed to continually push the envelope
Credit: Reseller News
Tracey Cotter-Martin (Datacom) wins Innovation - Partner / Telco award
Credit: Reseller News
Tracey Cotter-Martin (Datacom) wins Innovation - Partner / Telco award
Credit: Reseller News
Lucia Oles (Cisco) wins Innovation - Vendor / Distributor award
Credit: Reseller News
Lucia Oles (Cisco) wins Innovation - Vendor / Distributor award
Credit: Reseller News
Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Credit: Reseller News
Keynote - Sinead Boucher (CEO, Stuff)
Credit: Reseller News
Keynote - Sinead Boucher (CEO, Stuff)
Credit: Reseller News
Keynote - Sinead Boucher (CEO, Stuff)
Credit: Reseller News
Keynote - Sinead Boucher (CEO, Stuff)
Credit: Reseller News
Keynote - Sinead Boucher (CEO, Stuff)
Credit: Reseller News
Keynote - Sinead Boucher (CEO, Stuff)
Credit: Reseller News
Keynote - Sinead Boucher (CEO, Stuff)
Credit: Reseller News
Keynote - Cathy O'Sullivan (Editor, CIO New Zealand)
Credit: Reseller News
Keynote - Sinead Boucher (CEO, Stuff)
Credit: Reseller News
Keynote - Cathy O'Sullivan (Editor, CIO New Zealand)
Credit: Reseller News
Sarah Retter (Fujitsu) presents Rising Star category - this award recognises a standout candidate rising through the ranks within the ICT industry, acknowledging significant advancement during the early stages of her technology career. This individual is growing in stature and importance through demonstrating outstanding business acumen, deep market expertise and high levels of professional integrity. This award is open to candidates with 10 years or less experience within the ICT industry.
Credit: Reseller News
Nadia Phillips (Umbrellar) wins Rising Star - Partner award
Credit: Reseller News
Nadia Phillips (Umbrellar) wins Rising Star - Partner award
Credit: Reseller News
Nicole Zhang (Kordia) wins Rising Star - Telco award
Credit: Reseller News
Nicole Zhang (Kordia) wins Rising Star - Telco award
Credit: Reseller News
Samantha Borg (Datto) wins Rising Star - Vendor / Distributor award
Credit: Reseller News
Samantha Borg (Datto) wins Rising Star - Vendor / Distributor award
Credit: Reseller News
Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Credit: Reseller News
Dave Rosenberg (Westcon-Comstor) and Glen Bearman (Cisco) present Shining Star category - this award recognises an established candidate with a strong record of achievement, acknowledging excellence in spearheading company initiatives and driving strategic change. This individual is a consistent high performer who regularly achieves standout business results and continues to assume increased levels of seniority within the organisation. This award is open to candidates with between 11-20 years’ experience within the ICT industry.
Credit: Reseller News
Jamie Tait (CCL) wins Shining Star - Partner award
Credit: Reseller News
Jamie Tait (CCL) wins Shining Star - Partner award
Credit: Reseller News
Penny White (Spark) wins Shining Star - Telco award
Credit: Reseller News
Penny White (Spark) wins Shining Star - Telco award
Credit: Reseller News
Vivien Tu (VMware) wins Shining Star - Vendor / Distributor award
Credit: Reseller News
Vivien Tu (VMware) wins Shining Star - Vendor / Distributor award
Credit: Reseller News
Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Credit: Reseller News
Jamie Corrigan (APC by Schneider Electric) presents Achievement category - this award recognises a standout candidate who has delivered an unrivalled contribution to the ICT industry, evident through outstanding professional and personal achievements. This individual has earned a reputation as an esteemed thought leader following a distinguished career as both a business leader and role model for aspiring executives. This award is open to candidates with 21 years or more experience within the ICT industry.
Credit: Reseller News
Rebecca Tohill (Fusion5) wins Achievement - Partner / Telco award
Credit: Reseller News
Rebecca Tohill (Fusion5) wins Achievement - Partner / Telco award