Meet the inspiring female front runners honoured at Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

​Reseller News is proud to showcase the winners, highly commended and finalists of the new-look Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2021, setting a new industry benchmark for female achievement and accomplishment in New Zealand. Following a record-breaking number of submissions, 101 finalists (96 individuals and five companies) were honoured from a pool of 53 organisations and more than 140 nominations, spanning partner, telco, vendor and distributor businesses. Following an intensive judging process -- selected by an executive panel of more than 85 industry leaders -- 16 winners were selected across eight categories, in addition to seven highly commended acknowledgements.