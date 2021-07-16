Slideshow
Meet the inspiring female front runners honoured at Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Reseller News is proud to showcase the winners, highly commended and finalists of the new-look Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2021, setting a new industry benchmark for female achievement and accomplishment in New Zealand. Following a record-breaking number of submissions, 101 finalists (96 individuals and five companies) were honoured from a pool of 53 organisations and more than 140 nominations, spanning partner, telco, vendor and distributor businesses. Following an intensive judging process -- selected by an executive panel of more than 85 industry leaders -- 16 winners were selected across eight categories, in addition to seven highly commended acknowledgements.
Credit: Reseller News
Reseller News Women in ICT Awards - Winners
Credit: Reseller News
Catharine Morgan (Reseller News)
Credit: Reseller News
Catharine Morgan (Reseller News)
Credit: Reseller News
Cherry Yumul (Reseller News) presents State of Gender Diversity in the Tech Channel - a new research initiative designed to examine gender diversity and inclusion progress across the entire ecosystem of partners, vendors and distributors in New Zealand
Credit: Reseller News
Cherry Yumul (Reseller News) presents State of Gender Diversity in the Tech Channel - a new research initiative designed to examine gender diversity and inclusion progress across the entire ecosystem of partners, vendors and distributors in New Zealand
Credit: Reseller News
Cherry Yumul (Reseller News) presents State of Gender Diversity in the Tech Channel - a new research initiative designed to examine gender diversity and inclusion progress across the entire ecosystem of partners, vendors and distributors in New Zealand
Credit: Reseller News
Cherry Yumul (Reseller News) presents State of Gender Diversity in the Tech Channel - a new research initiative designed to examine gender diversity and inclusion progress across the entire ecosystem of partners, vendors and distributors in New Zealand
Credit: Reseller News
Cherry Yumul (Reseller News) presents State of Gender Diversity in the Tech Channel - a new research initiative designed to examine gender diversity and inclusion progress across the entire ecosystem of partners, vendors and distributors in New Zealand
Credit: Reseller News
Cherry Yumul (Reseller News) presents State of Gender Diversity in the Tech Channel - a new research initiative designed to examine gender diversity and inclusion progress across the entire ecosystem of partners, vendors and distributors in New Zealand
Credit: Reseller News
Cherry Yumul (Reseller News) presents State of Gender Diversity in the Tech Channel - a new research initiative designed to examine gender diversity and inclusion progress across the entire ecosystem of partners, vendors and distributors in New Zealand
Credit: Reseller News
Cherry Yumul (Reseller News) presents State of Gender Diversity in the Tech Channel - a new research initiative designed to examine gender diversity and inclusion progress across the entire ecosystem of partners, vendors and distributors in New Zealand
Credit: Reseller News
Cherry Yumul (Reseller News) presents State of Gender Diversity in the Tech Channel - a new research initiative designed to examine gender diversity and inclusion progress across the entire ecosystem of partners, vendors and distributors in New Zealand
Credit: Reseller News
Cherry Yumul (Reseller News) presents State of Gender Diversity in the Tech Channel - a new research initiative designed to examine gender diversity and inclusion progress across the entire ecosystem of partners, vendors and distributors in New Zealand
Credit: Reseller News
Cherry Yumul (Reseller News) presents State of Gender Diversity in the Tech Channel - a new research initiative designed to examine gender diversity and inclusion progress across the entire ecosystem of partners, vendors and distributors in New Zealand
Credit: Reseller News
Cherry Yumul (Reseller News) presents State of Gender Diversity in the Tech Channel - a new research initiative designed to examine gender diversity and inclusion progress across the entire ecosystem of partners, vendors and distributors in New Zealand
Credit: Reseller News
Cherry Yumul (Reseller News) presents State of Gender Diversity in the Tech Channel - a new research initiative designed to examine gender diversity and inclusion progress across the entire ecosystem of partners, vendors and distributors in New Zealand
Credit: Reseller News
Cherry Yumul (Reseller News) presents State of Gender Diversity in the Tech Channel - a new research initiative designed to examine gender diversity and inclusion progress across the entire ecosystem of partners, vendors and distributors in New Zealand
Credit: Reseller News
Stuart Speers (Servian) presents D&I Champion category - this award recognises both standout companies and individuals in driving D&I across all aspects of the business, spanning employees, customers and key stakeholders. This organisation / individual has gone beyond a surface-level commitment through the introduction of policies and programs to meet D&I goals, evident through targeted initiatives, strong leadership and clearly defined deliverables
Credit: Reseller News
Microsoft wins D&I Champion - Company award (award accepted by Vanessa Sorenson - Managing Director of New Zealand, Microsoft)
Credit: Reseller News
Microsoft wins D&I Champion - Company award
Credit: Reseller News
Hilary Walton (Kordia) wins D&I Champion - Individual award
Credit: Reseller News
Hilary Walton (Kordia) wins D&I Champion - Individual award
Credit: Reseller News
Heather Graham (CCL) presents Technical category - this award recognises excellence in the form of technical and engineering expertise, honouring deep domain knowledge in relation to technology products, solutions and services. This candidate has provided business value through specialised skills and competence, spanning technical, pre-sales and support roles
Credit: Reseller News
Celia Voysey (Intergen) wins Technical - Partner / Telco award
Credit: Reseller News
Celia Voysey (Intergen) wins Technical - Partner / Telco award
Credit: Reseller News
Mandi Buswell (Red Hat) wins Technical - Vendor / Distributor award (award accepted by Derek Wilson - Managing Director of New Zealand, Red Hat)
Credit: Reseller News
Mandi Buswell (Red Hat) wins Technical - Vendor / Distributor award (award accepted by Derek Wilson - Managing Director of New Zealand, Red Hat)
Credit: Reseller News
Mandi Buswell (Red Hat) wins Technical - Vendor / Distributor award (award accepted by Derek Wilson - Managing Director of New Zealand, Red Hat)
Credit: Reseller News
Misti Landtroop (Palo Alto Networks) presents Graduate category - this award recognises a standout graduate candidate who has leveraged apprenticeship programs to start a career within the ICT industry. Open to all roles and responsibilities, this individual has made an immediate and positive impact on the business through providing a fresh perspective and high levels of professionalism
Credit: Reseller News
Hazel Erickson (CCL) wins Graduate award
Credit: Reseller News
Hazel Erickson (CCL) wins Graduate award
Credit: Reseller News
Rob O’Neill (Reseller News) presents Entrepreneur category - this award recognises an enterprising candidate with a risk-taking mentality, honouring excellence in launching new ventures, products or services. This individual has a proven background in building innovation from the ground up, evident through converting market-leading ideas into viable business offerings
Credit: Reseller News
Sharyn Catt (Virtual Blue) wins Entrepreneur award
Credit: Reseller News
Sharyn Catt (Virtual Blue) wins Entrepreneur award
Credit: Reseller News
Lindsay Zwart (Vodafone) presents Innovation award - this award recognises a creative-thinking candidate who is a standout in bringing innovation to life through a big picture and out-of-the-box approach to business. This individual is unrivalled at converting embryonic ideas into viable working solutions through a unique thought process designed to continually push the envelope
Credit: Reseller News
Anne Taylor (Microsoft) wins Innovation award
Credit: Reseller News
Anne Taylor (Microsoft) wins Innovation award
Credit: Reseller News
Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Credit: Reseller News
Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Credit: Reseller News
Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Credit: Reseller News
Keynote - Dr. Robbie Francis Watene (The Lucy Foundation)
Credit: Reseller News
Keynote - Dr. Robbie Francis Watene (The Lucy Foundation)
Credit: Reseller News
Keynote - Dr. Robbie Francis Watene (The Lucy Foundation)
Credit: Reseller News
Keynote - Dr. Robbie Francis Watene (The Lucy Foundation)
Credit: Reseller News
Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Credit: Reseller News
Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Credit: Reseller News
Leanne Buer (Cisco) presents Rising Star category - this award recognises a standout candidate rising up through the ranks within the ICT industry, acknowledging significant advancement during the early stages of her technology career. This individual is growing in stature and importance through demonstrating outstanding business acumen, deep market expertise and high levels of professional integrity. This award is open to candidates with eight years or less experience within the ICT industry
Credit: Reseller News
Dave Rosenberg (Westcon-Comstor) presents Rising Star category - this award recognises a standout candidate rising up through the ranks within the ICT industry, acknowledging significant advancement during the early stages of her technology career. This individual is growing in stature and importance through demonstrating outstanding business acumen, deep market expertise and high levels of professional integrity. This award is open to candidates with eight years or less experience within the ICT industry
Credit: Reseller News
Jessica Elliott (Company-X) wins Rising Star - Partner award
Credit: Reseller News
Jessica Elliott (Company-X) wins Rising Star - Partner award
Credit: Reseller News
Emily Ng (Vodafone) wins Rising Star - Telco award
Credit: Reseller News
Emily Ng (Vodafone) wins Rising Star - Telco award
Credit: Reseller News
Maria Alcantara (Nintex) wins Rising Star - Vendor award
Credit: Reseller News
Maria Alcantara (Nintex) wins Rising Star - Vendor award
Credit: Reseller News
Caitlin Bennett (Westcon-Comstor) wins Rising Star - Distributor award
Credit: Reseller News
Caitlin Bennett (Westcon-Comstor) wins Rising Star - Distributor award
Credit: Reseller News
Kendra Ross (Reseller News Hall of Fame) presents Shining Star category - this award recognises an established candidate with a strong record of achievement, acknowledging excellence in spearheading company initiatives and driving strategic change. This individual is a consistent high performer who regularly achieves standout business results and continues to assume increased levels of seniority within the organisation. This award is open to candidates with eight years or more experience within the ICT industry
Credit: Reseller News
Priscila Bernardes (Lancom Technologies) wins Shining Star - Partner award
Credit: Reseller News
Priscila Bernardes (Lancom Technologies) wins Shining Star - Partner award
Credit: Reseller News
Misty Downie (Spark) wins Shining Star - Telco award
Credit: Reseller News
Misty Downie (Spark) wins Shining Star - Telco award
Credit: Reseller News
Aruna Jeram (Cisco) wins Shining Star - Vendor award
Credit: Reseller News
Aruna Jeram (Cisco) wins Shining Star - Vendor award
Credit: Reseller News
Jo Haanstra (Duo, a division of Sektor) wins Shining Star - Distributor award
Credit: Reseller News
Jo Haanstra (Duo, a division of Sektor) wins Shining Star - Distributor award
Credit: Reseller News
Catharine Morgan (Reseller News) presents Achievement category - this award recognises a standout candidate who has delivered an unrivalled contribution to the ICT industry, evident through outstanding professional and personal achievements. This individual has earned a reputation as an esteemed thought leader following a distinguished career as both a business leader and role model for aspiring executives. This award is open to candidates with 25 years or more experience within the ICT industry
Credit: Reseller News
Angela Cunneen (VMware) wins Achievement award
Credit: Reseller News
Angela Cunneen (VMware) wins Achievement award
Credit: Reseller News
Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Credit: Reseller News
Reseller News Women in ICT Awards