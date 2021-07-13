Slideshow

Record-breaking channel crowd honours female excellence at Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News is proud to showcase the new-look Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2021, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. Played out in front of more than 310 attendees at Hilton Auckland -- the largest ever in-person audience for the market’s leading gender diversity and inclusion (D&I) awards program -- the entire Kiwi ecosystem came together under the Reseller News roof to set the industry benchmark for female achievement and accomplishment. With record-breaking community participation -- vibrant, energetic and spirited throughout the proceedings -- and a record-breaking number of submissions, 2021 was the year WIICTA went mainstream in Aotearoa. Welcome Reception in partnership with Comstor and Cisco​.