Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
The leading female front runners of the New Zealand ICT industry joined together for the annual Reseller News Women in ICT Awards event at the Hilton in Auckland, during which hundreds of guests celebrated 13 outstanding individuals who won awards, chosen from more than 50 finalists representing over 30 organisations.
The 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards winners.
Catharine Morgan, Reseller News.
Lisa King, social entrepreneur and Eat My Lunch founder.
Lindsay Zwart, Vodafone NZ.
(L-R) Lindsay Zwart, Vodafone NZ; Technical award winners Elisapeta Selesele, Vocus, and Amelia Reinecke, Dicker Data; and Catharine Morgan, Reseller News.
Entrepreneur award winner Dalia Raphael, Delta Insights.
(L-R) Lindsay Zwart, Vodafone NZ; Entrepreneur award winner Dalia Raphael, Delta Insights; Catharine Morgan, Reseller News.
Innovation award winner Jennifer Shadbolt, Datacom.
(L-R) (L-R) Lindsay Zwart, Vodafone NZ; Innovation award winner Jennifer Shadbolt, Datacom; Catharine Morgan, Reseller News.
(L-R) Sarah Putt, CIO and Computerworld NZ; Mike Jenkins, The Instillery; Theresa Corballis, Jade Software, Technovation NZ; Anne Fitisemanu, TupuToa.
(L-R) Dave Rosenberg, Westcon-Comstor; Harold Leaupepe, Arrow ECS ANZ, (accepting the award for Community award winner Joanna Welch, Arrow ECS ANZ); Rob O'Neill, Reseller News.
Harold Leaupepe, Arrow ECS ANZ, (accepting the award for Community award winner Joanna Welch, Arrow ECS ANZ).
Leanne Buer, Cisco.
(L-R) Dave Rosenberg, Westcon-Comstor; Leanne Buer, Cisco; Rising Star - Partner award winner Hilary Walton, Kordia; Rob O'Neill, Reseller News.
Rising Star - Partner award winner Hilary Walton.
(L-R) Dave Rosenberg, Westcon-Comstor; Leanne Buer, Cisco; Rising Star - Vendor award winners Samantha Borg, Datto, and Saba Samiei, Microsoft; Rob O'Neill, Reseller News.
Rising Star - Vendor award winner Samantha Borg, Datto.
Rising Star - Vendor award winner Saba Samiei, Microsoft.
(L-R) Dave Rosenberg, Westcon-Comstor; Leanne Buer, Cisco; Rising Star - Distributor award winner Melissa Nguyen; Rob O'Neill, Reseller News.
Rising Star - Distributor award winner Melissa Nguyen.
(L-R) Dave Rosenberg, Westcon-Comstor; Leanne Buer, Cisco; Alexandr Basan, umbrellar (accepting the award for Shining Star - Partner award winner Sue Bridger, umbrellar); Rob O'Neill, Reseller News.
(L-R) Dave Rosenberg, Westcon-Comstor; Leanne Buer, Cisco; Shining Star - Vendor award winner Rebecca Lennon, Vocus; Rob O'Neill, Reseller News.
Shining Star - Vendor award winner Rebecca Lennon, Vocus.
(L-R) Dave Rosenberg, Westcon-Comstor; Leanne Buer, Cisco; Shining Star - Distributor award winner Sandra Jackson, Westcon-Comstor; Rob O'Neill, Reseller News.
Shining Star - Distributor award winner Sandra Jackson, Westcon-Comstor.
Achievement award winner Pip Simeon, Microsoft.
(L-R) Achievement award winner Pip Simeon, Microsoft; Rob O'Neill, Reseller News.
(L-R) Sarah Putt, CIO and Computerworld NZ; Catharine Morgan, Reseller News; Rob O'Neill, Reseller News.