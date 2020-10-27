Slideshow

Meet the winners of the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards

46 Photos Reseller News Staff (New Zealand Reseller News)

Reseller News honoured the standout players of the New Zealand channel in front of more than 500 technology leaders in Auckland on 21 October, recognising the achievements of top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

  • Credit: Cactus Photography

    Rob O'Neill, Senior Journalist, Reseller News

    Te Radar, Master of Ceremonies

    Alex Teh, CEO, Chillisoft

    Homegrown Innovators - Service Provider award winner: vBridge

    Homegrown Innovators - ISV award winner: Company-X

    Homegrown Innovators - Start-Up award winner: Aportio Technologies

    Tovia Va'aelua, A/NZ Products and Programs General Manager, rhipe

    Emerging Technologies - IoT winner: Datacom

    Emerging Technologies - Smart Technology winner: UneeQ

    Emerging Technologies - Digital Transformation winner: SecureCom

    Emerging Technologies - Cloud winner: The Instillery

    Jarrod Watson, Enterprise and Commercial Sales General Manager, Ingram Micro

    Vendor Value - Software award winner: Veeam Software

    Vendor Value - Hardware award winner: HP

    Vendor Value - Specialist award winner: Vocus

    Vendor Value - Security winner: Cisco

    Vendor Value - Cloud winner: Microsoft

    Leanne Buer, Country Leader, Cisco NZ

    Channel Choice - Software Vendor award winner: Palo Alto Networks

    Channel Choice - Hardware Vendor award winner: HP

    Channel Choice - Partner award winner: Acquire

    Channel Choice - Distributor award winner: Exeed

    Craig Murphy, Partner Business Manager, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

    Distributor Value - Software award winner: Westcon-Comstor

    Distributor Value - Hardware award winner: Ingram Micro

    Distributor Value - Specialist award winner: Chillisoft

    Distributor Value - Cloud award winner: Ingram Micro

    Desmond Ling, Director, Exeed

    Entrepreneurship - Channel Excellence award winner: Chad Kelly, Veeam Software

    Entrepreneurship - Technical Excellence award winner: Clayton Hubbard, Network for Learning

    Entrepreneurship - Sales Excellence award winner: Monique Tipler, Acquire

    Entrepreneurship - Marketing Excellence award winner: Jennifer Johnson, Kordia

    Entrepreneurship - Management Excellence award winner: Matt Roberts, SAS IT

    Harold Leaupepe, NZ Country Manager, Arrow ECS ANZ

    Partner Value - Mid-Market award winner: CCL

    Partner Value - Enterprise award winner: Datacom

    Partner Value - Customer Value award winner: SAS IT

    Partner Value - Customer Value award winner: Lexel Systems

    Partner Value - Collaboration award winner: Inteso – a consortium between Consegna, UneeQ and Aportio

    Partner Value - Corporate Citizen award winner: Enlighten Designs

    Partner Value - SMB award winner: Base2

    Ken Lord, Country Manager, Juniper Networks

    Dave Rosenberg, Managing Director, NZ, Westcon-Comstor

    Reseller News 2020 Hall of Fame Inductee: Mark Hardie, Sales Director, Datacom

    (L-R) Catharine Morgan, Account Manager, Reseller News; Dave Rosenberg, Managing Director, NZ, Westcon-Comstor; Reseller News 2020 Hall of Fame Inductee, Mark Hardie, Sales Director, Datacom; and Ken Lord, Country Manager, Juniper Networks.

    (L-R) Rob O'Neill, Senior Journalist, Reseller News; Catharine Morgan, Account Manager, Reseller News; and Sarah Putt, Editor, CIO NZ and Computerworld NZ.

