Slideshow
Meet the winners of the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards
Reseller News honoured the standout players of the New Zealand channel in front of more than 500 technology leaders in Auckland on 21 October, recognising the achievements of top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.
Credit: Cactus Photography
Rob O'Neill, Senior Journalist, Reseller News
Credit: Cactus Photography
Te Radar, Master of Ceremonies
Credit: Cactus Photography
Alex Teh, CEO, Chillisoft
Credit: Cactus Photography
Homegrown Innovators - Service Provider award winner: vBridge
Credit: Cactus Photography
Homegrown Innovators - ISV award winner: Company-X
Credit: Cactus Photography
Homegrown Innovators - Start-Up award winner: Aportio Technologies
Credit: Cactus Photography
Tovia Va'aelua, A/NZ Products and Programs General Manager, rhipe
Credit: Cactus Photography
Emerging Technologies - IoT winner: Datacom
Credit: Cactus Photography
Emerging Technologies - Smart Technology winner: UneeQ
Credit: Cactus Photography
Emerging Technologies - Digital Transformation winner: SecureCom
Credit: Cactus Photography
Emerging Technologies - Cloud winner: The Instillery
Credit: Cactus Photography
Jarrod Watson, Enterprise and Commercial Sales General Manager, Ingram Micro
Credit: Cactus Photography
Vendor Value - Software award winner: Veeam Software
Credit: Cactus Photography
Vendor Value - Hardware award winner: HP
Credit: Cactus Photography
Vendor Value - Specialist award winner: Vocus
Credit: Cactus Photography
Vendor Value - Security winner: Cisco
Credit: Cactus Photography
Vendor Value - Cloud winner: Microsoft
Credit: Cactus Photography
Leanne Buer, Country Leader, Cisco NZ
Credit: Cactus Photography
Channel Choice - Software Vendor award winner: Palo Alto Networks
Credit: Cactus Photography
Channel Choice - Hardware Vendor award winner: HP
Credit: Cactus Photography
Channel Choice - Partner award winner: Acquire
Credit: Cactus Photography
Channel Choice - Distributor award winner: Exeed
Credit: Cactus Photography
Craig Murphy, Partner Business Manager, Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Credit: Cactus Photography
Distributor Value - Software award winner: Westcon-Comstor
Credit: Cactus Photography
Distributor Value - Hardware award winner: Ingram Micro
Credit: Cactus Photography
Distributor Value - Specialist award winner: Chillisoft
Credit: Cactus Photography
Distributor Value - Cloud award winner: Ingram Micro
Credit: Cactus Photography
Desmond Ling, Director, Exeed
Credit: Cactus Photography
Entrepreneurship - Channel Excellence award winner: Chad Kelly, Veeam Software
Credit: Cactus Photography
Entrepreneurship - Technical Excellence award winner: Clayton Hubbard, Network for Learning
Credit: Cactus Photography
Entrepreneurship - Sales Excellence award winner: Monique Tipler, Acquire
Credit: Cactus Photography
Entrepreneurship - Marketing Excellence award winner: Jennifer Johnson, Kordia
Credit: Cactus Photography
Entrepreneurship - Management Excellence award winner: Matt Roberts, SAS IT
Credit: Cactus Photography
Harold Leaupepe, NZ Country Manager, Arrow ECS ANZ
Credit: Cactus Photography
Partner Value - Mid-Market award winner: CCL
Credit: Cactus Photography
Partner Value - Enterprise award winner: Datacom
Credit: Cactus Photography
Partner Value - Customer Value award winner: SAS IT
Credit: Cactus Photography
Partner Value - Customer Value award winner: Lexel Systems
Credit: Cactus Photography
Partner Value - Collaboration award winner: Inteso – a consortium between Consegna, UneeQ and Aportio
Credit: Cactus Photography
Partner Value - Corporate Citizen award winner: Enlighten Designs
Credit: Cactus Photography
Partner Value - SMB award winner: Base2
Credit: Cactus Photography
Ken Lord, Country Manager, Juniper Networks
Credit: Cactus Photography
Dave Rosenberg, Managing Director, NZ, Westcon-Comstor
Credit: Cactus Photography
Reseller News 2020 Hall of Fame Inductee: Mark Hardie, Sales Director, Datacom
Credit: Cactus Photography
(L-R) Catharine Morgan, Account Manager, Reseller News; Dave Rosenberg, Managing Director, NZ, Westcon-Comstor; Reseller News 2020 Hall of Fame Inductee, Mark Hardie, Sales Director, Datacom; and Ken Lord, Country Manager, Juniper Networks.
Credit: Cactus Photography
(L-R) Rob O'Neill, Senior Journalist, Reseller News; Catharine Morgan, Account Manager, Reseller News; and Sarah Putt, Editor, CIO NZ and Computerworld NZ.