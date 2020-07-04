Slideshow
Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.
30 Under 30 Tech Awards winners
30 Under 30 Tech Awards - Sales winner: Samantha Borg, Datto - "I realise now that leadership is so much more than simply managing bodies. Leadership is carving a path of excellence for others to follow, it's leading by example. A true leader is passionate about what they do, they set a high standard for themselves and others, they unapologetically embody their vision, and don't necessarily always 'manage' people."
30 Under 30 Tech Awards - Sales winner: Peter Saengdee, Dicker Data - "Leadership is like the cultural norms that underpin change over time. I once thought a great commander was a great leader, now I think inclusiveness has become the gold standard for leadership, because technology is making everything a lot easier, especially in communication."
30 Under 30 Tech Awards - Sales winner: Zaralea Pooley, Dicker Data - "My idea of leadership has changed from lead by example to nurturing and growing a person to achieve goals and objectives. As the industry develops, successful leadership is being able to grow and adapt to the current environment while offering support and solutions while maintaining rapport with your team."
30 Under 30 Tech Awards - Sales winner: Aravindh Rajagopalan, Equinox IT - "When I first started in the tech industry, I learnt that a leader requires vision. This has not changed in the 10 years that I have worked in the industry. However, what has changed is that 'purpose' is a more significant driver for new generation leaders."
30 Under 30 Tech Awards - Sales winner: Brook Gyde, Ingram Micro - "Leadership is not about telling your team what to do, but asking what you can do for them. A strong leader works to set up a positive and collaborative work environment built on trust and encouragement, where wins are celebrated and failures are growth opportunities. A leader sets up a path to success.
30 Under 30 Tech Awards - Sales winner: Luke Mitchell, Ingram Micro - "Leadership in 2020 is paving the way by discovering new ways of doing things and leading by example but, while doing this, simultaneously giving credit where credit is due. To do this you have to work alongside your peers and not be isolated from them. You are stronger together, and you cannot achieve greatness without them – two heads are better than one.
30 Under 30 Tech Awards - Sales winner: Siobhan Nuzum, IT Partners - "Over time, the conversation has shifted from what we do, to why we do it. Seeking to ask and understand the why of any task builds a sense of purpose. Why do we do what we do and why is it important? Communicating why is a powerful tool to bring people together to achieve the desirable outcomes."
30 Under 30 Tech Awards - Sales winner: Ken Caballero, Telegistics - "I believe that empowering your team member is the key to great leadership and leaders need to appreciate and leverage diversity and most importantly become more innovative and proactive. Like Michael Jordan said, 'Talent wins games, but teamwork and intelligence win championships'. The same applies to any organisation."
30 Under 30 Tech Awards - Sales winner: Caitlin Bennett, Westcon-Comstor - "My idea of leadership has significantly changed over time. What I have learned over the years is that leadership is not about how much success you have as an individual, but as a team. Leadership is about assisting and inspiring others to reach their goals and enabling them with the tools, skills and guidance to progress and succeed."
30 Under 30 Tech Awards - Marketing winner: Xanthe Smit, Datacom - "I used to think that good leadership meant telling people what to do to achieve a pre-determined result. I couldn’t have been further from the truth. A good leader shows you and empowers you to collaboratively achieve a collective result. I am consistently encouraged by the supportive people I surround myself with."
30 Under 30 Tech Awards - Marketing winner: Kelcy Ballantyne, IT Partners - "Rather than having a traditional autocratic style of leadership, we are transitioning to a more collaborative approach. This style of leadership has opened the door to innovation and creativity. At the same time there is even greater emphasis on leading through action; accepting that a leader must be constantly learning, driving new ideas, and evolving with their team."
30 Under 30 Tech Awards - Marketing winner: Christine Foote, Microsoft - "I’ve been fortunate to work at a company that has embraced, and set an example of, authentic leadership through leading with kindness, empathy and compassion. My idea of leadership coming into full time work has transformed from autocratic, task-oriented, and a ‘know it all’ mentality, to a collaborative, people oriented and ‘learn it all’ culture."
30 Under 30 Tech Awards - Marketing winner: Ryan Raj, Telegistics - "My perspective on leadership has changed over the past few years as I’ve transitioned my thought process from taking opportunities to ‘making’ opportunities across the board. It became more about what I had to offer for others as I continue to learn and grow, and how I can continue to make a positive impact for those around me."
30 Under 30 Tech Awards - Marketing winner: Jack Downs, The Instillery - "I always saw leadership as just the role of someone who managed a team and gave directions. However, I've come to learn that the best leaders are the ones who enable you to achieve more and push you to do your best. A great leader recognises that anyone can have a positive impact, and encourages their team to bring their ideas to the table.
30 Under 30 Tech Awards - Marketing winner: Rachel Hadlow, Umbrellar - "These days I think leadership is a lot more fluid; it is not a personality trait, an action or a title. Having worked alongside a variety of leaders, I have learnt great leadership comes in all shapes and sizes and that you need different kinds of leaders in different situations."
30 Under 30 Tech Awards - Human Resources winner: Noor Kaur, Ingram Micro - "I think leadership is about ‘peopleship’. The courage, optimism and empowerment of people reflects the trust, impact and inspiration received from their leader. Over the past few years I have learnt that leadership is about giving guidance, while allowing people to find their own path, learning from the obstacles and successes along their way."
30 Under 30 Tech Awards - Management winner: Justin Sharrocks, Base 2 - "I’ve learnt that leading from the front doesn’t always mean actually doing the work. Realising that you have to take a back seat on some of the work to give your time to the people around you has been my biggest learning, providing direction, perspective, help, and sometimes just to listen is equally as important."
30 Under 30 Tech Awards - Management winner: Dona Davis, Datacom - "My view of leadership initially was all about delivering results achieving KPIs. Over the course of time it has shifted to be more people focused, bringing out the best in yourself and your team. I am now a true believer in collaborative leadership style and very passionate about developing people."
30 Under 30 Tech Awards - Management winner: Sabrina Jay, The Instillery - "Leadership is more complex than I first imagined. Leaders are more focused on the follower as well as where they are going, they take the time to enable followers to achieve their goals, as these typically align with the team's goals. Leaders also recognise that good ideas can come from anywhere and encourage their followers to share their ideas."
30 Under 30 Tech Awards - Technical winner: Owen Bannister, Datacom - "Over time, more leadership responsibilities have been included in my role and I have discovered a strong interest in enabling people in their careers and projects. I can’t imagine going back to a purely technical role; having more of a people focus is markedly more rewarding."
30 Under 30 Tech Awards - Technical winner: Daniel Sayers, Nintex - "I always thought that a good leader was someone who’s team performed well while he was around. What I’ve learned is that a good leader is someone who has enough of an impact on the team while he is around that they can perform just as well when he is not."
30 Under 30 Tech Awards - Technical winner: Nicholas Wilkinson, CCL | Together with Revera - "I used to think leadership was about making sure your team got their jobs done on time, but since starting my career I’ve learned it means a lot more than that. Now I believe it’s about collaborating with my team; putting my hand up to learn new technology or help solve issues, then bring that knowledge back to my team to share."
30 Under 30 Tech Awards - Technical winner: Jaun-Pierre van Nieuwholtz, SecureCom - "I have learned that leadership is a state of mind and a position that you’re appointed to by circumstance. I now consider leadership as something that you take on yourself through your ability to act decisively, and your willingness to take responsibility for the outcome of your decisions."
30 Under 30 Tech Awards - Technical winner: Michael Hoole, The Instillery - "Early in my career, I believed leadership was addressing and directing a set of people who wanted to listen to what you had to say. My perception of this has changed over the years to what I believe now, which is that leadership is empowering others, be it clients, colleagues or other, to do what they love."
30 Under 30 Tech Awards - Technical winner: Daniel Hunt, Vocus - "Leadership often isn’t objectively measurable, and nor is one case comparable with another. Leadership is situation-dependent; what works in one case isn’t guaranteed to work in another, demonstrating the necessity for flexibility and adaptation. Counter-intuitively, the most important aspect of leadership lies more in how it is received, rather than how it is given."
30 Under 30 Tech Awards - Technical winner: Charlie Rogers, Vocus - "The dynamics of managing people in an office are quite different to those of working with remote employees. This requires adaptability and flexibility in leadership, a greater emphasis on trust, and the delegation of responsibilities so users are empowered for productivity."