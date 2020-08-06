Channel Chat podcast: with Ingram Micro A/NZ chief Tim Ament

In February 2020, Ingram Micro’s long-serving lead in Australia and New Zealand, Felix Wong, stepped down from his role.



The distributor’s then senior vice president for advanced solutions, Tim Ament, stepped into the space left by Felix’s departure as the company’s new senior vice president and country chief executive for Australia and New Zealand.

Credit: Ingram Micro Tim Ament (Ingram Micro)



Ament was based in the United States at the time and, in fact, due to travel restrictions implemented to help curb the global spread of coronavirus, is still there — as at the time of publication.



Regardless, Ament has managed to keep a handle on things for the distributor in the local Australian and New Zealand market, despite being over several thousand kilometres and several time zones away.

In this inaugural Channel Chat podcast, Leon Spencer, editor of ARN and Reseller News, speaks with Ament about his new role, how he’s been dealing with the disruptions caused by COVID-19 and what his plans are for Ingram Micro in the local market.

Channel Chat is a new podcast series in which we speak to leaders across the Australian and New Zealand IT channel about the latest trends, developments, ideas and events in the industry.

