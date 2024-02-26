Kiwi MSPs move fast to embrace AI opportunities

Credit: Reseller News

While 2023 was the year in which usable generative artificial intelligence emerged, 2024 is already shaping up as the year of AI delivery.



Within New Zealand's ICT ecosystem, managed service providers (MSPs) are already deploying AI solutions to address skills shortages, control costs, and automate processes for improved service and cost efficiency.

At a December roundtable sponsored by VMware, Broadcom, and Crayon, Securecom chair Chris New acknowledged industry challenges as including wage inflation, heightened customer service expectations, and the need to drive productivity by ensuring engineers can do work they most enjoy.

“All that data lives in our ticketing systems and the way we record what we do for customers,” New said. “Somewhere there is an analytic that will tell us what the optimum per-user cost is to use these productivity tools.

“We are quite excited about AI being the vehicle that enables us to get that data.”.

Securecom is investing to crack that nut, targeting a reduction in customer onboarding times from two hours to mere minutes, and also deploying AI and large language models to automate ticket routing.

"Reducing total cost of ownership by implementing AI platforms, that is what our customers are really interested in," said Dan Walters, Securecom's head of technology and services.

AI as a competitive leveller

For Blair Woodbury, chief financial officer of trans-Tasman MSP and network automation provider Devoli, the trick is to use technology to make a little company look and feel like a big one.

“We’ve been using AI internally to be more efficient: so how can you make a team of 40 look like a team of 200?” he said. “We are getting pretty good at that.”

The goal for Devoli is “proactive service management”, optimising services and fixing problems before they become apparent while also keeping customers informed – in effect developing an automated chief technology officer.

In this scenario, the MSP becomes more of a fabric of constantly evolving services, Woodbury said. This requires high levels of trust with customers.

Softsource vBridge, led by group CEO Pablo Curtis-Garcia, has identified opportunities within the governance and compliance requirements of different industries.

The company utilises AI to minimise human error in invoicing and automate various functions, but monetisation, beyond one-off project engagements, is another challenge. The big question for Curtis-Garcia is how to develop a commercial model and add value.

“There’s no doubt, as an MSP, we like disruption. Disruption gives us opportunities. It’s about how each of us find a different edge to add value around it for different customers,” he said.

Curtis-Garcia believes NZ organisations have a “massive” opportunity to develop IP and take that global through marketplaces and partners, if they move early enough.

Productivity, efficiency and security in focus

Doug Jewson, national sales manager for MSSP Advantage, noted the integration of AI into a lot of the tools used to drive efficiency and improve performance. He sees opportunity to use AI and machine learning to improve cyber security and partner education.

Credit: Reseller News Ian Bennett, CEO of Custom 365 and Pablo Garcia-Curtis, group CEO of Softsource vBridge

However, concerns about the security of data accessed by AI systems persist.



Over at Kordia, broadcast infrastructure operator and managed services provider, AI offers an opportunity to improve the customer experience and automate the way complex information is being served.

The company has started to experiment with sentiment analysis of customer interactions and using AI to serve up relevant information at the time of the interaction.

“Speed and accuracy in everything we do is not only a cost-out initiative but provides a better customer experience and importantly better security, that’s crucial.” said head of product, Murray Goodman.

Scale and platform power considerations still a question

Ian Bennett, CEO of Custom 365, explained he was interested in understanding how AI would scale down.

“The majority of our business is small business, so I’m interested to know how that’s going to scale down, because really users are leading the ChatGPT journey at this stage,” he said.

“Small businesses can leverage it for marketing content and a whole array of areas in their own business. The downside to ChatGPT is it’s essentially a free service so now you’ve devalued the entire industry by saying ‘just jump in and do it for yourself’.“

The arrival of Microsoft’s Copilot and its various platform integrations is a hot button because, as Bennett notes, “people are going to realise how big a mess their back-end infrastructure is.”

While available tools can help to manage adoption, Morne Barnard, solutions engineering manager at VMware, warns of crunch developing around processing power and GPU availability.

“There’s some specialised hardware needed to run an AI workload and everyone wants it to run at the same speed as ChatGPT,” Barnard said. “GPUs aren’t cheap, and they are also just not that available.”

In response, VMware has released a private AI capability in partnership with Nvidea as well as an open-source reference architecture which should be integrated with the company’s vCloud foundation.

Front foot is the best way forward

Warren Nolan, senior vice-president of channel and strategy at Crayon, advised MSPs to remember their customer companies were made up of consumers privately playing with ChatGPT.

“They may not know how this is going to help them in their business, but in their own mind they are sure there is an adaptation that is going to help them,” he said.

“When they come to the likes of you, they’re looking for an immediate solution. That’s a challenge.”

MSPs have to deliver those ideas and pathways.

Curtis-Garcia reminded his fellow MSPs that cloud adoption was initially driven by users outside of the IT function.

“Something similar is going to happen,” he predicted. “It’s more around how do you get on the front foot and ready to adopt.”