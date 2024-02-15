FMG Seeks a New Technology Partner to Modernise Its Workplace

When it comes to supporting the farming community in New Zealand, leading rural insurer FMG goes the whole hog by offering specialist advice and tailored products that demonstrates how it understands rural risks better than most. And as part of its commitment to rural New Zealand, FMG is looking for a new technology partner that can continue to modernise the workplace.

“Whilst we have been generally satisfied with the services we have been receiving, we are approaching the market to see what other supply options exist and how we can leverage new technologies in our workplace,” said Christian Hayes, Head of Technology, FMG.

There may be strong optimism within New Zealand’s business community for the year ahead, but the same can’t be said of rural New Zealand. Weaker export revenue is expected in dairy, meat and wool, and forestry, though horticulture is holding its own according to the Ministry for Primary Industries.

To better support the rural community in challenging times ahead, FMG recognises its own need to digitally transform. After all, achieving productivity, security, and resiliency gains means FMG is better positioned to help people back on their feet when the worst things happen.

FMG’s key requirements

So, what is FMG looking for? According to Hayes, key factors in FMG’s decision process will be the ability to demonstrate and deliver value for money, as well as the alignment of values, culture, and vision with FMG.

Specifically, FMG is seeking a suite of services that include:

End-user computing: FMG wants to empower its employees with anywhere, anytime productivity and on any device, with seamless access to applications and data.

Service management: FMG needs a reliable and responsive service desk that can handle incidents, requests, and changes, as well as provide proactive monitoring and reporting.

Device lifecycle management: FMG requires an end-to-end solution for managing the procurement, deployment, maintenance, and disposal of its devices, such as laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

Streamlined IT management: FMG wants to consolidate managed print services, meeting room tech, web proxy filtering, and license management under one provider.

More importantly, FMG is not just looking for a technology provider, but a strategic partner that can add value to the business by taking a holistic look at the company’s requirements and develop solutions that further position the company as a leader.

“We are interested to hear from service providers with a demonstrable track record of successful delivery of some or all of the services above. We welcome collaborations between service providers if they feel that they can collectively provide the expertise necessary to co-deliver an integrated services offering,” explained Hayes.

FMG also needs a partner that can match its commitment to both sustainability and social responsibility as it takes its position as a leader in ESG in New Zealand seriously. FMG is the first B Corp general insurer in New Zealand by meeting some of the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability in the world.

Why partner with FMG

Participating in the tender process is a great opportunity for service providers to work with one of the leading and most respected rural insurers in New Zealand. FMG has a long history of supporting the farming community, offering specialist advice, products, and support for rural New Zealand.

It is also a marquee company, having won several major awards, including:

ANZIIF General Insurance Company of the Year

Consumer NZ People’s Choice awards

Canstar’s Most Satisfied Customers Award

This will be a significant win and cornerstone to the portfolio for any partner. Working with FMG will not only provide service providers with a stable and long-term contract, but also a chance to make a positive impact on the rural sector and the environment.

Details of the tender process

FMG is looking to establish a five-year agreement with the selected technology partner by October 2024. Service providers who believe they have the capability and capacity to meet the needs of FMG are encouraged to register their interest in participating in the tender process.

The tender process will consist of two stages: a Request for Information (RFI) and a Request for Proposal (RFP). The RFI stage is open to all interested service providers, who will be asked to provide information about their company, services, and experience. After this stage, FMG will shortlist the service providers who best meet its criteria and invite them to participate in the closed RFP stage, which is expected to run from May to July 2024.

The RFP stage will involve a more detailed evaluation of the service providers’ proposals, including presentations, demonstrations, and site visits.

Service providers who wish to register their interest in participating in the tender process should email modernworkplaceservices@fmg.co.nz by 15 March 2024.

FMG looks forward to hearing from potential technology partners and finding the best fit for its workplace technology needs.