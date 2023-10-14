Building New Capabilities in the Channel around Azure

One of the great problems facing organisations in Aotearoa New Zealand is a critical shortage of skills in IT. It affects just about every single company, with a full 90% of organisations admitting that they are struggling to fill vacancies.

At the same time, the appetite among companies to embrace innovation isn’t slowing in the slightest. Microsoft data shows that the public cloud will add $21 billion to New Zealand’s economy by 2026. Businesses that aren’t participating in this opportunity are at severe risk of disruption.

Dicker Data, with 150 years of cumulative experience in Azure solutions, is positioning itself as a solution to partners and their customers by engaging deeply to provide additional resources, and helping to build the capabilities that are required to fully capitalise on the opportunity.

Why Businesses Are Bullish On Azure

Azure’s broad spectrum of services, including computing, storage, data analytics, and AI offers organisations substantial benefits, including:

Scale with Flexibility: Azure's flexible infrastructure allows businesses to scale up or down as needed, ensuring that they only pay for the resources they use.

Enhance Security: Azure offers robust security features and compliance certifications, giving organisations peace of mind when it comes to data protection and privacy.

Drive Innovation: Azure's extensive set of tools for machine learning and artificial intelligence enables organizations to leverage data for innovation and improved decision-making.

Cost Optimisation: By moving to Azure, businesses can reduce their capital expenditures and achieve cost savings through pay-as-you-go pricing models.

As this feature set highlights, Azure is a part of the solution to the skills crisis. Organisations that can transform and move into Azure, and then have the skills to manage that environment, are going to be more secure and innovative through the platform. The challenge many face is that initial skilling up and transformation.

Building Stronger Capabilities Into The Channel

Dicker Data recognises the importance of addressing the skills gap and both supporting and empowering its partners. With a local team that can deliver technical expertise, training, and certified support, Dicker Data is well-positioned to collaborate with partners to develop cloud practices and migration plans for their customers.

Dicker Data’s Great (Digital) Migration program is designed to simplify the transition to Azure cloud services. It combines Microsoft's expertise with our support to guide partners through the process, and features the following components:

Microsoft’s Azure Express program that allows partners and their customers to understand what Azure workloads to migrate to, helps them define costs, set out a migration plan and help them prepare for next steps.

Cloud Assessments: Dicker Data works with partners to deliver comprehensive assessments to determine an organisation's readiness for Azure adoption. These assessments cover infrastructure, applications, and security to ensure a smooth migration.

Fully Supported POCs: Proof of Concepts (POCs) are a critical step in evaluating Azure's suitability for an organisation. With Dicker Data’s Great (Digital) Migration program, partners can undertake POCs with full technical and financial support, minimising risk and maximising the potential benefits.

Expert Guidance: Dicker Data’s team of Azure experts collaborates closely with partners to ensure that every step of the Azure journey is well-planned and executed. We bring our technical expertise to the table to address any challenges that may arise.

Dicker Data’s Great (Digital) Migration program becomes an opportunity to provide that all-important first step to Azure for their customers, without needing to worry about how to resource and deliver the solution.

Strategies to Scale with Azure

As businesses strive to transition to Azure cloud services, Dicker Data stands ready to provide ongoing support. Azure adoption is not a one-time event; it's a journey. Having the expertise of the team “on the ground” in New Zealand and available when needed, functioning as an arm to the partner’s team, is a critically valuable service when going deeper with Azure.

Our goal is to enable partners to scale with Azure effectively. We offer guidance, training, and support to ensure that businesses can leverage the full potential of Azure services. Through our collaborative approach, we help partners implement strategies that align with their specific needs and goals.

Some of the ways that partners can support their customers in that ongoing journey and engagement with Azure, with ongoing support from Dicker Data, include:

Continuous Learning: Undertaking Azure training programs to stay updated with the latest advancements. Dicker Data can facilitate this learning process through our technical expertise and training resources.

Optimise Costs: Azure provides cost management tools that partners can use to monitor and optimise their spending. Dicker Data offers robust financial support to partners that will help them maintain cash flow while provisioning services for their customers.

Dicker Data is committed to bridging the skills gap and empowering its partners to be able to assist their customers with transformation projects. When technical expertise is in short supply right across the value chain, Dicker Data’s internal capabilities, which are available to partners, is a critical support to cloud ambitions.

