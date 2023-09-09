Charting the path to sustainable business in New Zealand

Credit: IBM

Earlier this year, the New Zealand government announced its largest emission reduction project. The transition from coal to renewable electricity at the Glenbrook steel plant is estimated to take the equivalent of 300,000 cars off the road in terms of carbon emissions.



The move is one of the many initiatives by the government to create more sustainable economic opportunities and inclusive growth with active participation from all communities to be environmental, social and governance (ESG) ready.

As a leading environmental champion with policies such as the Zero Carbon Act to reduce greenhouse gases, New Zealand’s journey to reach net zero emissions across all industries by 2050 is challenging but plausible with 69% of businesses indicating that they have a specific date for achieving net zero carbon emissions and annual carbon emission reduction targets, according to IDC’s Future Enterprise Resilience Survey, Wave 4, June 2022.

IDC also predicted that by 2024, 80% of G2000 companies will capture and report their enterprise-wide carbon footprint using quantifiable metrics to meet the disclosure requirements of sustainability-related risks and opportunities as part of the new International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) on sustainability metrics and reporting.

But challenges persist. A recent IBM study found that global executives cited inadequate data (41%) as the biggest obstacle to their ESG progress, followed by regulatory barriers (39%), inconsistent standards (37%) and skills scarcity (36%).

Start with data

Embedding ESG goals into daily operations can happen when companies start infusing data with AI-driven actionable insights to deliver better data quality and greater corporate resilience.

A common challenge at most companies is data that is siloed and scattered which makes it difficult to extract useful information on sources of carbon emissions and energy consumption. Lack of access to high quality and accurate data is the biggest obstacle to reporting on carbon usage for Scope 1 and 2 within the organisation. This compounds the reporting of carbon usage for Scope 3 which includes the upstream and downstream supply chain.

The integration of sustainability-related data into core business processes does require the use of digital technologies to provide visibility of performance, sustainability impact, and monetization opportunities for new business models to be created.

By operationalising data that is tailored to tackle specific areas of concern, companies can achieve an accurate view of their goals. Downer, an integrated transport provider, was able to optimise energy usage by its rail fleet in Australia and New Zealand by better understanding which rail systems were using the most energy, and how they need to respond throughout the day as the weather and passenger demands change to provide better outcomes for everyone.

Technologies like application resource management increase efficiency through the orchestration and automation of apps, workloads, resources and infrastructure across platforms. Having intelligent workflows and automation tools also combat operational roadblocks and improve inventory visibility, disparate systems, compliance and the capability to deal with sudden surges in demand. In turn, companies would gain a more transparent and auditable data required for ESG reporting.

Greening tech infra

While technology is integral to an ESG framework, it also carries an environmental footprint. Data centres and network transmission account for almost 1% of greenhouse gas emissions. The number might seem small but in reality, it is higher than the emissions of many countries. The way forward is through Green IT. A relatively new practice, Green IT reuses and cascades IT assets within the organisation to help reduce carbon output whilst remaining competitive.

BBVA reduced carbon emissions and energy consumption at its data centres by 50% when it modernised its IT infrastructure, which in turn, contributed significantly to its overall ESG goals. The IBM Global Real Estate team used the Envizi ESG Suite platform to automate the collection and consolidation of various data types within internationally recognised ESG reporting frameworks that reduced energy reporting software costs by 30%. Replacing disparate tools with a single, centralised platform helped the company dismantle data silos. The result: a 61.6% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions between 2010 and 2021.

Even more compelling is IBM’s work with CIOs to operationalise sustainability by integrating Envizi with IBM Turbonomic to provide near-real-time visibility of data centre energy demand and emissions impact at an application level to support the optimisation of data centre resources and workload placement.



Three steps forward

At a time when business leaders are grappling with competing priorities in an uncertain economic climate, building a company-led data-driven ESG framework can feel like a long and complex task. More than 80% of the C-suite surveyed by IBM agreed that their company's investments in sustainability will lead to better business results in the next five years.

Nearly 60% are seeing significant demand for greater transparency from their investors. And many recognise that creating data-led ESG frameworks does set a clear path to harness AI, machine learning and hybrid cloud technologies for progress.

A data-driven approach paired with Green IT practices not only provides tangible progress towards ESG goals and carbon reduction, but it also serves to modernise outdated operations. With today’s technology, it is now possible to lower consumption, reduce IT waste while maintaining, if not improving performance.

With the introduction of the new climate reporting requirements in NZ in 2023, and the additional requirements relating to the reporting of greenhouse gas emissions in 2024, business leaders are fast running out of time to make the necessary changes and prepare their business for the new reality.

For a sustainable future, companies should follow three simple steps: First, set ambitious but realistic goals. Secondly: If necessary, obtain expertise from outside if the know-how on the subject of sustainability is not available or insufficient in your own company. Third, get serious about implementation quickly. Because time is running out.

About the author

Shannon has held technology leadership roles in New Zealand and the United Kingdom for over twenty five years. For eleven years she was also a business owner and dealt extensively with suppliers throughout Asia, manufacturing products and retailing in New Zealand. Shannon’s career journey has centred on helping Kiwi businesses accelerate their digital agenda and thrive in a global market. She’s passionate about cultivating diversity of thought and experience by nurturing the talent pools that exist in our young woman, Māori and Pacifica communities. She believes harnessing untapped talent is the key to building a sustainable and positive future for New Zealand. Shannon is focused on developing and coaching people to reach their full potential; individually, with IBM, and with ecosystem partners.