​A ‘self-healing’ network – the backbone of Spark NZ's connectivity

With its recently released three-year strategy, Spark is already anticipating the future of how we will live and work. In its network and technology space, Spark intends to invest up to $300 million in high-growth data centres, and up to $60 million to develop its 5G standalone network. In addition, Spark continues to make significant investments into the resilience of its network, investing around $100 million into resilience every year.

Together with global networking systems and software provider Ciena, Spark is boosting their network resilience with the roll-out of a second generation ‘self-healing’ network that can adapt to unexpected interruptions. Spark has been an elite partner with Ciena since 2019, working together to deliver this second-generation optical transport network (OTN 2.0).

The network is now available across all the main cities and will eventually stretch from Kerikeri to Invercargill. OTN 2.0 uses incredible technology (on available paths), to detect damage and reroute in the event of a disaster. It also has up to seven times the data capacity of the existing first generation OTN.

Renee Mateparae, Network and Operations Director for Spark explains: “Ciena’s advanced analytics apps are changing the way we plan, deploy, operate, and optimise our network. They reduce risk by enabling us to accurately keep a close eye on our current network performance and make any adjustments to optimise our network upon deployment.”

“NZ has been impacted by a few natural disasters in the past year, and we’re a country that increasingly needs resilience and to recover quickly from any interruptions. OTN 2.0 has helped us do that. It’s easy to focus on the 5G mobile network, but our OTN 2.0 is the backbone of our connectivity.”

Enabling New Zealand businesses to grow and become more productive and sustainable through technology

The Spark-Ciena collaboration is just one example of Spark’s efforts to boost its high-tech portfolio. With significant investments being made in new and emerging technologies such as IoT, 5G, data, AI and digital identity, high-tech solutions are a focus for growth over the next three years, with a goal to support New Zealand businesses and households to become more productive and sustainable.

By mid-2026, the strategy for Spark is to be digital and data-driven everywhere, the home of high-tech solutions with digital infrastructure investments fuelling growth and a more innovative, diverse and sustainable business.

Ciena and Skinny provide free internet to school students

In an increasingly digital world, having access to internet at home is now considered a pre-requisite to ensure students can fully participate in their learning. Amidst the COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020, there was a forced shift to remote and online learning. To help close the digital divide, Spark and Ciena joined forces to launch ‘Ciena Jump for Students Fund.’

The fund offers eligible students across New Zealand, who find cost a barrier to having an internet connection at home, access to Spark’s not-for-profit broadband product, Skinny Jump free until the end of the school year. It comes with a free wireless modem and includes 210GB of free data per month. The fund has since been extended and currently, is available until the end of the 2023 school year.

“With the rising cost of living, there is already a lot of financial pressure on students and their families. This fund goes some way to address the educational inequities that are exacerbated when students don’t have internet at home. It means that students can continue their learning and don’t get left behind their peers” explains Martin La’a, Skinny Jump Lead at Spark. “We’re so grateful to Ciena for helping to set up this fund, and they have been a brilliant partner in helping us to achieve our mission of helping all New Zealanders to win big in a digital world.”

As at end of July 2023, the Ciena Jump for Students Fund is supporting ~500 student homes across New Zealand, with a goal of reaching 700 households by the end of the year. The Ciena Jump for Students Fund is currently delivered through more than 40 delivery partners across the country via the Digital Inclusion Alliance Aotearoa (DIAA).

