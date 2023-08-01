How Chillisoft and ESET are helping the channel grapple with the new wave of security challenges

Credit: 204902784 © Nicoelnino | Dreamstime.com

IT security is becoming more challenging and complex, thanks to organisations' increasingly flexible and decentralised operations. Thanks to remote work and cloud-driven IT environments, organisations now need to grapple with a large fleet of devices from outside the network connecting in, making monitoring environments more challenging for the security team.

Furthermore, the human side of security risk is becoming more difficult than ever. According to Gartner research, 75 per cent of employees will acquire, modify or create technology outside of the IT team’s visibility. 90 per cent of employees who admit to undertaking a range of unsecure actions during work activities knew that their actions would increase risk, but did so anyway.

In short, there is friction between work objectives and security best >span class="issue-underline">practices, and because of it, insider risk is even more significant now than ever. With the IT security team not physically present in a decentralised IT environment, having security solutions that proactively monitor the environment for vulnerabilities and enforce patch management is critical in overcoming this accelerating risk.

ESET Elite – A solution for under-resourced and over-worked IT security teams

ESET PROTECT Elite gives organisations a straightforward solution with robust vulnerability assessment and patch management features. It is also a solution that works well for the channel, as it is delivered over the cloud, and can therefore be provided as part of a managed service to their customers. This is particularly important for SME customers, who struggle the most with IT security shortages across the region.

For vulnerability assessment, the solution scans thousands of applications across multiple versions of Windows, automates scans with flexible schedules, and provides reports that score and prioritise vulnerabilities, allowing the security team to triage their efforts better.

Meanwhile, the patch management features make all patches accessible via the ESET PROTECT Cloud console, allowing patches to be scheduled for off-peak times. Launching immediate updates and automating and enforcing the patching policy is also possible.

These features are part of a broad suite of security features that make the solution as equally applicable to SMEs as enterprises, Brad Collins, ESET Enterprise and MSP Business Manager at Chillisoft, said. “ESET Protect Elite directly addresses the security challenges of modern and hybrid IT by protecting your Endpoints, Servers, Mobile Devices, Email and Cloud Applications using a variety of tools includes end point security, end point detection and response and now vulnerability and patch management using a single console and end point,” he said.

Furthermore, Chillisoft offers partners a white label MDR service with ESET as the underlying technology. This solution provides organisations with enterprise-level protection, and allows the channel partner to own the solution and service, without requiring the investment to deliver it directly. “The biggest challenge is simply time and scale – there aren’t enough people in most teams to have a 24/7/365 approach,” Collins said.

“ESET PROTECT Elite with our New Zealand-delivered MDR service can provide a complete software security solution for most NZ MSPs and SMBs.”

ESET Elite on the road

A key benefit that Chillisoft brings to the ESET Elite solution is in helping partners overcome skills shortages to make the most of the solution, Collins. “Our monthly training classes allow partners or customers to learn how to administer and master this platform,” Collins said.

“In addition, our previously mentioned white labelled MDR service can help both channel partners and their customers save time without 24/7/365 service without needing full-time security staff.”

To help showcase the value of ESET Elite, Chillisoft is embarking on a national roadshow, visiting six locations. Those are:

· Auckland (August 2)

· Tauranga (August 3)

· Hamilton (August 8)

· Whangarei (August 10)

· Wellington (August 15)

· Christchurch (August 17)

The Auckland event will also be livestreamed on YouTube for those who can't attend in person. Each event will run from 3:30pm to 5:30pm (NZST), and will commence with an overview to ESET Elite, followed by a live demo, and then some networking time.

For partners, this will be a valuable opportunity to gain direct experience from the subject matter experts, and fits in closely to Chillisoft’s commitment to being a deep knowledge resource to the channel around these solutions, Collins.

“Our monthly training sessions are designed to uplift the skill of ESET. We have an inhouse technical team that has direct access to the ESET technical team and can do everything from setting up a partner or end-user’s cloud portal initially, through to best practice configuration, environment health checks, all the way to helping a single user purchase a license and download the product,” Collins. “We are unique in the market by offering this level of support to our partners and end users.”

For partners that want to learn a little more about ESET Elite before the event, there are several white papers available via Chillisoft here. Otherwise, click here to register your interest in attending the event.