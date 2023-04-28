Dicker Data throws down the gauntlet and targets the channel’s most robust Hybrid IT solution

Credit: 75920486 © Vladimir Timofeev | Dreamstime.com

Demand for Hybrid cloud solutions is exploding. As technologies such as AI, Web3 and the metaverse grow in adoption, the need to structure IT environments around a complex combination of hyperscale cloud, as-a-service, edge and private cloud technologies is growing in kind. This is a major opportunity for the channel, and Dicker Data has launched a new Hybrid IT vision to help partners capitalise on it.

As Gartner notes, worldwide spending on public cloud services will lift 21.7 per cent to US$597.3 billion this year. Furthermore, Gartner predicts that by 2026, 75 per cent of organisations will adopt a digital transformation model predicated on the cloud as the fundamental underlying platform.

While a clear opportunity for organisations to innovate and disrupt, Hybrid IT also adds complexity to environments. Enterprises will look to their partners to address this complexity. Helping them to do that was a core underlying reason behind Dicker Data’s new Hybrid IT practice.

“Dicker Data's Hybrid IT business unit aims to help partners deploy the right workload in the right place for the right reason, with a focus on innovation, flexibility, business continuity, operational resilience, and security,” Lisa Muir, General Manager Software at Dicker Data said. “We are excited to support our partners by delivering robust, market-leading, and secure Hybrid IT solutions that meet end-users' needs and leverage global trends and insights. With our extensive range of vendors, we can provide a comprehensive suite of products and services to help you on your Hybrid IT journey."

Dicker Data appointed Simon Tabrum to manage the Hybrid IT practice. The distributor has an early-mover advantage in Aotearoa New Zealand, being the first to build a dedicated Hybrid IT business unit with a dedicated team that can assist partners with their go-to-market strategy.

Tabrum said that partners will quickly see the benefits of this practice, especially with regards to helping them cut through the complexity when engaging with customers. The growing Hybrid IT Business unit has now appointed a dedicated Business Development manager, Paul Gatchalian who comes with an extensive background in annuity sales. Gatchalian is able to assist partners build a practise, and can draw on extensive technical & sales support from the Dicker Data business across ANZ as well as their vendor network “We can provide reference architecture and templates to simplify the sales and technical enablement for our partners internal teams,” Gatchalian said.

“We will also continue to provide webinars and face-to-face events alongside our key Hybrid vendors Microsoft, HPE, Lenovo, Dell & Nutanix. We are about to embark on a dedicated cyber security roadshow to showcase how we lead in the area as well.”

Building a strategy around Hybrid IT

One of the challenges in adopting a Hybrid IT approach is the proliferation of vendors, technologies and suppliers. CIOs struggle to develop and architect a cohesive IT vision, and are looking for opportunities to consolidate where possible. This includes channel partners, so one of the key opportunities for the channel is to position themselves as a holistic, one-stop shop for Hybrid IT solutions.

Dicker Data has structured its Hybrid IT offering around the ability to solve IT problems in a holistic and vendor-agnostic manner. To do this it has achieved the rare distinction of bringing competing vendors together, giving channel partners the ability to source solutions that work best for their customers.

“One of the primary opportunities for Dicker Data’s partners is that we have been able to bring this best of breed hardware solutions from key vendors like HPE, Lenovo, Dell & Nutanix alongside the leading cybersecurity providers together with cloud solutions like Azure Stack HCI under a single business unit,” Gatchalian said. “This allows us to help partners take the complexity out of positioning, designing, quoting and then deploying Hybrid solutions.

“With over 40 years of experience and numerous vendor and channel recognition awards alongside the recent mergers and acquisitions we are now set-up to provide our partners with a team that can deliver solution sales, design and support for the entire Hybrid computing stack.”

Channel partners that can fully embrace the demand for Hybrid IT will find themselves in a position where they’re able to build new revenue streams and engage more deeply with their customers. Having the right distributor partner, which can provide holistic and deep support in the portfolio, will help partners engage with their customers on the strategic level that they need to.

