WatchGuard Boosts Support for ANZ MSPs with the WatchGuardONE program

Credit: 128332002 © Pop Nukoonrat | Dreamstime

With business technology increasingly being delivered ‘as-a-service’, the traditional revenue models used by MSPs are changing. Rather than relying on equipment sales and follow-up service, they are turning to subscription models to meet the needs of their clients.

This trend is gathering steam when it comes to the provision of IT security. MSPs and MSSPs are being called on to deliver as-a-service solutions that can be monitored and managed remotely to provide round-the-clock protection for critical IT assets.

WatchGuard Technologies has been a leading global provider of unified cybersecurity solutions for more than 25 years, selling exclusively through more than 17,000 MSPs and MSSPs around the world.

The company’s Unified Security Platform framework strengthens the MSP delivery model by providing ‘single pane of glass’ management for WatchGuard’s network security, endpoint protection, multi-factor authentication (MFA), and secure Wi-Fi solutions.

The WatchGuardONE program

Alongside its Unified Security Platform framework, the company has created the WatchGuardONE channel partner program specifically to help MSPs make the move to an ‘as-a-service’ delivery model.

“The program provides each WatchGuard MSP with a comprehensive, Australian-based pre-sales and post-sales team that works by their side from day one,” said Michelle Liao, ANZ Distribution Manager at WatchGuard. “This team operates 24x7 and can assist with everything from hardware replacement to software updates and general technical support.”

The program also offers access to a portal containing a constantly expanding library of educational resources and marketing collateral. This includes campaign kits and product packs to support MSPs as they promote the concept of managed security-as-a-service to their clients.

Benefits for MSPs

From the ground up, WatchGuardONE has been designed to maximise the opportunity for MSPs to grow their businesses. It supports them in increasing the breadth of their product and service portfolios and enables them to better meet the needs of their clients.

“MSPs can also benefit from WatchGuard’s unique and flexible pricing structure,” said Anthony Daniel, regional director for Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Islands at WatchGuard. “We have extended our FlexPay program to incorporate the industry’s first ‘pay-as-you-go’ subscription option for network security and hardware services.”

This means that, along with WatchGuard’s existing one and three-year fixed contracts, MSPs can source security solutions via automated monthly billing with no commitments or upfront costs. This is designed to remove friction from purchasing and billing flows while also maximising flexibility and profitability.

Through the program’s portal, MSPs can also access a live and competitive battlecard that can help them better understand what a client already has in place when it comes to IT security and identify any gaps that might exist.

In addition, WatchGuard offers MSPs an account-based marketing tool that helps them to grow their presence and customer base in a particular vertical sector or geographic area. The tool provides clear data on what customers in specific verticals want from a managed security service.

This, in turn, allows MSPs to tailor their pitch to these prospective customers. It also avoids having to pay a third-party company for lead generation.

In essence, the biggest benefit of WatchGuardONE is that it guides MSPs throughout the entire security sales life cycle. From securing a new lead to closing the deal, WatchGuard will provide the support they require.

Ongoing partner assistance

As 2023 unfolds, WatchGuard will remain committed to supporting Australian MSPs and MSSPs as they work to grow their businesses. Many will be focused on building on the success they have enjoyed during the past few years.

“The digital threat landscape has changed drastically during the past few years and continues to do so,” said Chris Sutherland, Enterprise Product Manager at Leader Computers.

“Having WatchGuard as a cybersecurity vendor has allowed Leader to continually offer viable, and affordable security solutions to our customer base. We love dealing with WatchGuard’s locally based team of professionals, and our customers appreciate the fact we are able to do quotes and respond to queries quickly as a result.”

During 2023, WatchGuard will also continue to work closely with leading US-based private equity firm Vector Capital which earlier this year acquired majority ownership of the company.

“Vector’s investment and ongoing support means that WatchGuard will be well placed to take advantage of new opportunities for growth as they emerge in the new year and beyond,” concluded Sylvain Lejeune, VP of APJ Sales at WatchGuard.