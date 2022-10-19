Ingram Micro Gears Up For Its Biggest Showcase Tour Ever: Eight Cities Of Technology, Networking And Thought Leadership

Credit: 79847912 © Monkey Business Images | Dreamstime

The Ingram Micro Showcase is one of the largest events on the calendar for New Zealand’s IT industry. This year, it will feature the technology of 50 vendors and is by no means exclusively of interest to channel organisations.

As Ingram Micro’s NZ Managing Director, Jason Langley, said, end users will also benefit from attending, hearing the thought leadership from the keynote speakers, getting hands-on experience with the technology, and networking like only in-person events allow.

“Everyone has been thrilled with the opportunity to reconnect with those people that they haven’t seen for two or three years,” he said.

One of the key features of this year’s Showcase is that Ingram Micro is making sure that as many people can attend as possible. In previous years, the event was held in the three major population centres in New Zealand only – Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch. People would travel from other locations to attend. This year, to maximise the ability for people to attend, the Showcase would also be visiting regional cities.

Partners and their customers from Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Wellington, Christchurch, New Plymouth, Palmeston North and Napier will be able to attend local events directly. Some may well want to travel to multiple events too, as the keynotes will vary from one location to the next.

Rob Waddell, for example, will be presenting at Auckland and Hamilton on the topic of leadership, work ethic and teamwork. Meanwhile Tony Alexander will be presenting at Wellington and Christchurch and providing an update on what is going on in the New Zealand economy, the global situation, interest rates, cash rate and volatility in the market.

And the New Plymouth and Palmerston North events will host Cassie Roma, who will talk about the role that technology has in connecting us in the modern workplace.

In addition to those keynotes, a key theme across the event will be the changing nature of how technology solutions are built, Langley said. Across the 50 vendors showcasing products, event attendees will see everything from cybersecurity to unified communication and collaboration, and emerging technologies like AI. Of particular importance is that attendees can see how these technologies will come together in a working environment.

“In the past Ingram Micro focused on promoting individual products. This has changed significantly,” Langley said. “Now we focus on understanding the business requirements of end-user customers and create value by bringing vendors and technologies together to build holistic solutions that address the overall customer’s need.

“In some areas, such as AI and robotic process automation, there is a growth in demand, but there isn’t yet a broad skill base here in New Zealand. So, it’s helpful for Ingram Micro and our vendor partners to enable the channel so that they can support their own customers and develop the skills to deliver solutions themselves.”

Finally, Langley said, the event was an opportunity to celebrate the resilience of the industry. Like with all sectors, IT has been disrupted over the past few years, and this has affected everything from supply chains to the technologies that customers were invested in. The channel has had to make pivots in kind, and for a distributor like Ingram Micro, it has meant that inventory availability has fluctuated from the lowest levels of stock to the highest.

In being able to manage that, while continuing to support the channel, Ingram Micro and its partners are poised for strong ongoing recovery, and the travelling Showcase is an excellent opportunity to share that with customers, Langley added.

“A good number of our resellers are booking their customers in to give them a tour of the Showcase. The tour might last for half an hour before they repeat the process with the next customer, and in facilitating conversations with vendors relevant to their customers, they’ll be providing real value. It’s a good opportunity for them.”

The Ingram Micro Showcase runs from October 18 to November 24 2022. See below for the dates for each location and to register to attend.

REGISTER FOR:

Auckland: 18 October 2022, Ellerslie Event Centre

Hamilton: 19 October 2022, Claudelands Event Centre

Tauranga: 20 October 2022, Trustpower Baypark

Wellington: 2 November 2022, Shed 6

Christchurch: 4 November 2022, Air Force Museum of New Zealand

New Plymouth: 22 November 2022, The Devon Hotel

Palmerston North: 23 November 2022, Palmerston North Convention Centre

Napier: 24 November 20022, Napier War Memorial Centre

Register here: https://lnkd.in/gzkDvQCF

Also stand a chance to win a PS5! Participate in Showcase lucky draw.

All you need to do is:

Attend at least three presentations

Get three stamps from an Ingram Micro staff member

Complete your personal details on the presentation ticket

Hand your ticket over to the registration desk

Be present at the venue when the prize draw starts at 4.15pm.