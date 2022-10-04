Good Audio Is A Productivity, Health & Wellbeing Opportunity For The Channel: EPOS

Credit: EPOS

Businesses should be paying more attention to their audio equipment. Remote work has resulted in a massive uptick in the amount of time that business-critical communication is occurring over audio connections and the stakes have expanded beyond productivity to now affect the very health and wellbeing of employees.

Before the pandemic, just five per cent of full-time employees with office jobs worked from home the majority of the time. Post-pandemic, that number will likely settle at around 20 to 30 per cent representing a massive transformation in how organisations operate. Online meetings will become a daily part of work, collaboration will occur over the cloud rather than around desks, and the work experience will become more intertwined with home life than ever.

Poor experiences in working remotely – particularly with regards to sound quality – can be very detrimental to a person’s ability to work. Colloquially it’s called “Zoom fatigue”, and if you’ve ever found yourself surprisingly tired after a long conferencing session then you have experienced it. Scientific research has found that a poor audio experience can actually disrupt concentration, cause high blood pressure and even onset migraine headaches. For working from home to work – for both employer and employee – there needs to be close attention paid to the sound quality of those online interactions.

This creates a fantastic opportunity for the channel who can capitalise on EPOS expertise. With 115 years of experience courtesy of the Demant parent company, EPOS is taking steps to address the health and welfare risks that poor audio presents, when it remains such an important part of daily work.

EPOS formed as a joint venture between audio specialist, Sennheiser, and hearing technology group, Demant, and that heritage and depth of expertise in developing sound solutions for working environments has allowed it to pay particular attention to the way the brain makes sense of and responds to sounds. The result is a solution across headsets, speakerphones, and video bars, called EPOS BrainAdapt, built through psychoacoustic research to specifically designed to address the challenges with audio that creates fatigue. EPOS claims that BrainAdapt technologies will improve concentration, help the user stay focused for longer, and reduce that Zoom fatigue and subsequent stress.

EPOS’ NZ distributor, Atlas Gentech takes sound quality to the channel

Atlas Gentech is the EPOS distributor in New Zealand, and is an experienced enterprise data, security and communications specialist with a nation-wide footprint. Assisting the channel to overcome the challenges of articulating the value of premium audio extends well beyond simply pitching to customers that the technology “sounds better,” and helping partners to do that is the primary importance to Atlas Gentech.

The distributor achieves this by offering the channel the ability to facilitate customer product trials on behalf of reseller partners, providing nationwide sales and technical support, and offering sales and marketing tools to support their resellers sales drives.

Atlas Gentech has three warehouses across New Zealand allowing reseller partners to fulfil orders quickly while also offering professional, local, pre and post-sales support that gives the end customer total peace-of-mind.

The Atlas Gentech value proposition to the channel is that its reseller partners will have a seamless and smooth experience in educating their customers about the value of quality communications equipment and then provide rapid fulfillment so that their customers can start seeing the benefits of EPOS solutions immediately.

Solutions, not single products

Unified communications is an exciting opportunity for reseller partners because it’s not just about point products, but rather the opportunity is there to present customers with complete solutions. A headset at home is important to the listening experience and EPOS has solutions such as the IMPACT line that allows for all-day listening in comfort with a high-quality microphone for the people at the other end. While 30 per cent of employees may be working from home, the rest of the team will still be coming into the office and meeting rooms, which provide EPOS reseller partners an even greater opportunity to provide the collaboration tools for high quality interactions.

The EPOS product line includes the ADAPT, EXPAND and IMPACT series. The EXPAND 80 speakerphone features six adaptive beamforming microphones, an ultra-low distortion speaker and optimisation for Microsoft teams to ensure a distortion-free and natural conference room experience allowing remote participants to have better clarity on who is speaking and a clear audio experience for those in the room.

An audio experience is also better supported with video and EPOS produces the EXPAND range of video conferencing devices for conference rooms. These all-in-one video solutions feature 4K wide-angle cameras with voice pickup and noise cancellation technology built into the device.

Another option is the IMPACT SDW 5066, which offers Tri connectivity, ultra noise-cancelling microphone, DECT dongle available for portability. EPOS wireless DECT headset with triple connectivity for professionals using multiple devices including PC/softphone, desk phone and mobile, and that features super wideband audio, noise-cancelling system and stereo sound offer a superior audio solution.

For the reseller partner, the big opportunity with audio is to build solutions that address their customer’s environment and then develop an end-to-end solution that is customised and tailored to their needs which delivers a technology platform that provides a workforce that is less stressed, more communicative and therefore more productive.

Get started here to experience the full range of EPOS headsets and speakerphones for your business.