Making the most of the new data centre and co-location landscape

Whether you’re an enterprise, small business, or a consultancy, it’s never been a better time to rethink cloud strategy and data storage needs.

An unprecedented availability of offerings means no matter your appetite – going all in and moving data and business operations to the Cloud, following a pure on-premises approach, or going hybrid – like Goldilocks you’ll be able to find a solution that is just right.

This spells great news for individual businesses and the New Zealand economy allowing for greater productivity, automation, and the ability to innovate in an increasingly competitive global marketplace.

The question remains though what solution or mix of solutions works best for you or your client.

Hype about hyperscalers is real

The big show in town is obviously the huge expansion by the global big names in this space into this region, which mean a massive opportunity to shift data and business operations en masse into the Cloud.

With more than 10 hyperscale centres being built or upgraded, the size of investment is substantial, Amazon alone is looking to invest $7.5bn into a cluster of data centres scheduled to open in 2024. CDC Data Centres has two operational hyperscale data centres in Auckland, the future has never looked brighter when it comes to data large scale, high security storage in this country.

The more local presence by the big public cloud providers means the removal of concerns about data sovereignty issues from sensitive files being stored in server farms overseas and noticeably less "lag" leading to better performance.

Already we’re seeing a number of large enterprises and Government departments taking up space in the new centres and tapping into the services they offer.

Hybrid – horses for courses

Hyperscale centres are not just the only show in town however as increasingly we’re seeing more and more focus by service providers on delivering hybrid cloud solutions.

As this report shows the added investment in data centre infrastructure over next few years, also has a lot to do with companies choosing to keep their data in house.

A range of reasons for this, complexity and cost in changing architecture with some old equipment can’t be virtualised, trust issues in turning data to a third party and even just idea of retaining control.

For others it’s a perceived complexity when it comes to migrating business operations to the cloud – and making sure what they’re using integrates with their current tech stack and, if leveraging multiple cloud applications, with each other. There’s also the perceived and real business pain/delay/risk of changing architectures as part of “all in” cloud move which isn’t something that can be done overnight.

With hybrid cloud it’s more a “horses for courses” approach, identifying which business applications and data should be shifted to cloud infrastructure, and which should remain on-premises.

This means you can keep the parts of your business you want to, on-site – while leveraging cloud for other areas where it may be more beneficial, such as your CRM, collaboration, or accounting.

Co-location - More local and more control

The only thing though about a hybrid mix of in-house and data centres with hosted services baked in, is that for many enterprises and organisations, the in-house element is not adequate to meet their needs.

Fortunately, there is a greater availability of high-quality co-location services now, which offer the best of both worlds and a new option to in-house.

Chorus ‘Regional Co-location' is a new market leading offering in this space. It may not provide the bells whistles of bigger data centres but is a much safer and secure solution than having equipment in a server locked away in a cupboard near the staff kitchen.

In a true sense of the co-location model, companies can use their own equipment and end up just paying for the “real estate” or rack space. And as the facilities are owned and operated by Chorus, it means they’re at the heart of New Zealand’s largest fibre network – allowing companies to scale up as required, to support their ongoing digital ecosystem needs.

With dedicated support remote hands and three form factor ID, it is still very secure and with a strong presence in the regions, the co-location facilities provide a complementary solution closer to home than the hyperscale centre offerings in the main metropolitan centres.

Like investment portfolios, data storage strategy to reduce risk and optimise your productivity returns, is about diversifying with multiple, complementary solutions to meet your ends. In other words not putting all your eggs in the one data storage basket.

In this new data centre landscape, make sure you throw into the mix co-location, as for many businesses it may just be the just right fit, you or they’ve been looking for.