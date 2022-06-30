New Zealand has a runaway cloud opportunity; here’s how the channel fits in

Credit: 215591092 © Suphachai Panyacharoen | Dreamstime

The cloud is a runaway opportunity for channel businesses in New Zealand. According to Gartner, spending on cloud services will reach $2.58 billion in 2022, a 26.3 per cent increase from the previous year. Within that, PaaS and IaaS are the fastest-growing segments, as businesses look to capitalise on the benefits of decentralisation and to take advantage of new investment into the New Zealand market by the likes of Microsoft via Azure.

Organisations are looking to these services as part of their broader transformation and business modernisation objectives. However, challenges remain. A severe skills shortage across New Zealand makes resourcing any IT project difficult. However, rather than delay projects, organisations are increasingly relying on the channel network behind them to deliver on outcomes.

“Moving to the cloud is cost-effective and levels the playing field for small firms when it comes to the latest computer technology,” said Barbara Kidd, General Manager of Ingram Micro Cloud NZ. “Ingram Micro has the expertise and availability to support both partner and customer with this transformation”

We help partners benefit in 3 areas of expertise

Ingram Micro has invested heavily to ensure that it provides significant value-add for partners when taking Azure to their customers. For example:

Ingram Micro is an accredited Azure Expert Managed Services Provider (MSP) – the first “Indirect provider” to achieve these credentials and provide this level of expertise in support for its partners.

The company has invested in NZ-based Microsoft Azure resources that provide seamless support for every project.

Channel partners have access to its IaaS Centre of Excellence, offering an end-to-end portfolio of IaaS services when engaging with customers.

The sum of these capabilities means that Ingram Micro is more than a fulfilment partner to the channel in migrating customers to the cloud and can actively assist with designing and implementing solutions.

To assist partners, Ingram Micro offers a free assessment of migration roadmap to move workloads to the cloud without end-user interruption. This has been designed to facilitate an initial engagement, which Ingram Micro claims can then lead to a deeper engagement and full transformation project.

“We recently worked with one of our partners who came to us with an IaaS migration opportunity,” Kidd said. “This partner leveraged our free assessment and migration offer by doing the infrastructure assessment first, then launching a small POC to see how things work and then finally completing the migration from on-premise to the cloud.”

What is driving cloud adoption?

According to Ingram Micro Cloud, there are six key factors that are driving organisations of all sizes to the cloud:

1) Cost control. By transitioning to a “subscription” basis for the consumption of services, organisations can reduce maintenance overheads and redeploy their IT team on more valuable digital development activities.

2) Scalability. Microsoft Azure uses a global network of secure data centres, and users can add to or reduce what they are consuming in-line with their current needs.

3 )Staying up to date. Cloud services are kept up to date without the customer’s involvement, improving efficiency and ensuring compliance at all times, without needing the internal IT team to focus energy on what is traditionally a time-consuming activity.

4) Security. Operating in the cloud allows the customer to leverage the security credentials of the provider. Microsoft has 3,500 cybersecurity experts and intelligent systems that monitor its datacentres 24/7, resulting in over one billion dollars annually in security development. This becomes a valuable resource in keeping ahead of the security challenge for smaller enterprises.

5) Innovation and productivity. Access to the cloud means access to the latest versions of tools and apps that help customers collaborate and carry out tasks faster and more efficiently. Meanwhile, inbuilt analytics and reporting dashboards help predict demand and shape customer experiences.

6) Remote working. For businesses that are looking to enable remote working of hybrid working models (which is most businesses), the cloud allows for a decentralised approach to work – i.e. employees can access their workloads from anywhere.

These drivers are all business-critical benefits, and the channel can add immense value to their customers by being able to successfully transition their customers to these models. Having a distributor that can support engagements around the cloud, both in terms of the logistics and addressing the technical challenges, will help the partner make the most of the major opportunities currently available to them.

For more information on Ingram Micro’s cloud and business transformation solutions and services, click here.