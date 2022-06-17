How The Channel Can Deliver Value Through Innovative Networking

According to Forrester Research, more than 25 per cent of decision-makers within enterprises believe that network design and architecture are key concerns to address before their businesses can become fully cloud-enabled.

The problem for many businesses is that network design and architecture can be challenging, and articulating the value of such projects to other stakeholders can be difficult. At a time when IT projects are expected to show a quick ROI and to have direct customer outcomes, going back to the network and re-architecting one of the foundations of the IT environment can be a difficult project to sell internally.

However, without a modern and transformed network, any attempts to leverage cloud environments - whether public or private - and applications of cloud, such as AI, edge, and IoT, are prone to failure. Such cloud environments would struggle to scale, operate in real-time, and remain resilient to security breaches and outages.

For this reason, enterprises are increasingly looking to their channel partners to design and deliver networks that can support their unique efforts at innovation, scale, and resilience. For Megaport, an Australian SDN Provider, assisting the channel in delivering these solutions to their clients quickly and cost-efficiently has been a major priority in recent years, and the channel program that the company has developed around its products has been specifically tailored to help partners address the challenges that they, and their customers, face in the market.