HP New Zealand 2021 Partner Awards: Retailer, Distributor and Distribution Salesperson winners revealed

There’s an old adage: you don’t wait for things to happen; you make it happen. And in a year that had its fair share of twists and turns where things out of your own control was the only constant – it was those HP partners that adapted, were proactive and “made IT happen” that stood out in the HP New Zealand 2021 Partner Awards.

HP is proud to announce that Harvey Norman has been awarded retailer of the year, Ingram Micro distributor of the year and Andre Timothy as Distribution Salesperson of the year at this years’ virtual Partner Awards.

HP New Zealand Business Manager, Antony Watts said they had a high calibre of finalists, but this years’ winners shone through because of their ability to be proactive, collaborate and roll with the various pandemic punches.

“Harvey Norman was both strong in the physical retail and ecommerce spaces. It was great to see them continue to invest in their own business and see HP represented well. They were well ahead in terms of forward ordering to ensure they could meet market demand,” says Watts.

HP also highlighted Harvey Norman’s inventory management in channel, as well as its proficiency to execute promotional campaigns throughout the year tying into seasonal sales periods like Black Friday or Back to School.

Like Harvey Norman, Ingram Micro performed exceptionally well.

“Ingram Micro had a stonking good year across both the PC and print categories. Despite the supply constraints – from shipping capacity to staffing issues to not knowing when product was arriving, Ingram Micro’s insights-led approach paid dividends to meet overwhelming market demand,” says Watts.

Equally, Watts noted Ingram Micro’s partnership for HP New Zealand’s online store. In addition to the BAU, the Ingram Micro business worked tirelessly throughout the year to bring the new online store to life. Designed to complement the work of HP’s channel partners, Ingram Micro helped power the back-end systems from payment collection to logistics and product fulfilment.

Distribution salesperson of the year, Andre Timothy has had a profound impact on both Sektor and HP.

“Andre is solutions-focussed and has been instrumental in growing Sektor’s business exponentially. He doesn’t just see retail point of sale as an isolated lane in a store – he looks at the full journey including warehousing, stocktaking and back office.”

“His vast product knowledge and wealth of experience helps provide the customer with the right solution. He’s a keen observer of the product roadmap and is looking to industry trends to ensure the recommendations he makes can be both used today and into the future,” says Watts.

HP also added that they would see Timothy out representing the business at various customer and industry events.

“Andre thoroughly deserves this award. Clearly, he doesn’t wait for things to happen, he makes things happen. Seeing that level ambition is something we should all aspire to,” says Watts.

As part of the win, Timothy receives an HP Elite Dragonfly G3 laptop.

See the Reseller News HP Partner Awards page for all award winners.

