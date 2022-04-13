HP New Zealand Partner Awards Winners - achieving major milestones through adversity

While the COVID lockdowns have brought ongoing levels of uncertainty and instability to businesses everywhere, one thing has not wavered – the resilience, determination, and loyalty from HP’s valued Partners. The past two years have undoubtably been challenging with product supply constraints and the inability to have in-person engagement, both critical factors to maintaining relationships and business success.

Despite these challenges, HP Partners have showed enormous tenacity and drive to work together to do the best for their customers, while also achieving professional goals and major business milestones. Today HP New Zealand announced the highlights in the Channel Salesperson, Print Partner, Enterprise PC Partner, Commercial PC Partner, and SMB PC Partner Award categories.

At the beginning of 2021, Jono Hastings from Spark set himself a goal to be HP’s Channel Salesperson of the year. Since then, Jono has been instrumental in championing HP technology with some of HP’s largest Government and Enterprise clients in New Zealand. He ensured these accounts continued to experience real value while further enhancing Spark’s successful relationship with HP. His contribution has not gone unnoticed and a year on, HP is delighted to award him the Channel Salesperson Award.

The A3 print market has faced many challenges during the COVID lockdowns as many companies and schools across New Zealand have been closed. Despite that, Business Distributors Ltd (BDL) has been unrelenting in finding ways to innovate and grow its business. BDL successfully expanded into several new regions, brought on a lot of new customers, and purchased a 3D printer which enable them to add further value in the commercial and education market. BDL has also became a Master Dealer for HP, the very first company to achieve this title in New Zealand. Congratulations to BDL for winning the Print Partner Award.

Sustainability is core to HP’s business and this year’s Enterprise PC Partner Award winner, Datacom, is not only one of HP’s largest partners, but it's also a business that shares the same commitment to sustainability. Datacom are a team of highly skilled specialists and despite the challenges of the past three years, have found unique ways to manage supply constraints and work closely with our distributors. It has three HP Experts located around the country and are the go-to partner outside of Auckland as well as for trans-Tasman opportunities. The proactivity by Datacom’s team in driving business throughout the regions across New Zealand is second to none. The team’s persistence and ability to think outside the box means they have managed to achieve fantastic results for Datacom and HP.

Aquila Technology has been a high performing and loyal HP reseller for over 15 years. It provides an excellent online service to its customers as well as focused and professional account management for larger customers. Aquila continue to increase their revenue year-on-year and have achieved significant growth over the past three years despite market and supply disruptions. The team at Aquila do a magnificent job at matching customer needs with HP solutions. HP are proud to award Aquila Technology with the Commercial PC Partner Award.

Manux Solutions have been a longstanding and successful HP partner for over a decade and have achieved huge year-on-year growth with HP. The team at Manux Solutions has a deep understanding of the HP product range they sell and are always focused on delivering the best service to their customers. The team at HP are continually impressed by their professionalism and dedication to HP products and their ability to adapt to challenges. Congratulations to the team at Manux Solutions for taking out the SMB PC Partner Award.

