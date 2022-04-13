HP New Zealand Announces Inaugural Digital Manufacturing Partner Award and Education Partner Award for 2021

Exceptional service, high quality work and a willingness to collaborate are the common themes which underpin the success of the winners of both the Digital Manufacturing and Education categories in the 2021 HP New Zealand Partner Awards.

Reflecting the growth of the digital manufacturing sector, HP has added a digital manufacturing category to its Partner Awards this year and the inaugural award has been won by sign and graphics distribution company, Computaleta.

“The outstanding service from this family-owned business made it an obvious choice for the award,” says Mike Jamieson, HP New Zealand Enterprise Sales Director. “Computaleta just go that extra mile for its customers and for us. Their willingness to work together in a collaborative and transparent way means they are a highly engaged partner that delivers a lot of value.”

Computaleta has only been an HP partner for 18 months but in that short time has made a huge impact. Its 40-year history in the New Zealand print market and high-quality relationships sees Computaleta bring a lot to the table.

“What’s great about the Computaleta team is they are willing to listen and try new things and that has been hugely successful for them and us in the past year. They always have the stock and supplies on hand that are needed by their customers and they seek advice and offer us solutions which means we can collectively deliver the best outcomes for our customers.”

Computaleta is also committed to the environment and sustainability which is also important to HP’s business.

Collaboration and strong alignment are also a key reason for IT company Cyclone being awarded the 2021 HP New Zealand Partner Award for Education. This outstanding company is changing the game when it comes to technology deployment and reseller capabilities in schools.

Education is an important area for HP New Zealand and its partnership with Cyclone has ensured HP’s strong market position.

“The education sector is key to our business,” says Mike Jamieson. “Cyclone represents us beautifully to New Zealand schools. They understand the planning cycles of the education sector and we are constantly amazed at the quality of its offer, portal, service levels, and reporting.”

Cyclone works hard to maintain high-quality relationships with schools and the Ministry of Education. Its school engagement is exemplary as is its execution and deployment of devices.

“It’s easy to see that Cyclone’s dynamic team understand the schools inside and out and makes the process for schools and students seamless. We value the robust and authentic discussions we can have with the Cyclone team and the ideas and solutions that they bring to us based on insights and data.

“We are proud of our long-standing relationship with Cyclone which extends more than 20 years, they are best in class and deservedly awarded Education Partner for 2021,” adds Mike Jamieson.

See the Reseller News HP Partner Awards page for all award winners.