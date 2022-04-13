HP New Zealand announces first winners from the 2021 Partner Awards

The first selection of winners of HP New Zealand’s 7th annual Partner Awards have been announced, showcasing outstanding performance and commitment across marketing, service and sustainability categories.

Acquire, one of New Zealand’s largest dedicated online IT Resellers and distributor agency, has been awarded HP New Zealand’s Marketing Excellence Partner accolade for 2021. Acquire is recognised for its ability to create unique and innovative marketing campaigns even under the most restricting and challenging circumstances.

It was noted by many people within HP that the Acquire team didn’t hide away from COVID and treated every deal as incredibly important. They worked closely with distributors on what stock was available and what solutions would work.

“Throughout the constraints of 2021 Acquire proved adept at focusing on the products that HP New Zealand was able to bring in and agilely building campaigns around them, with detailed and informative assets to support campaigns. This resulted in Acquire achieving its best year yet with HP New Zealand and with a highly ambitious and motivated team I know there will be even more to come in 2022,” says Oliver Hill, HP New Zealand Country Manager.

Within the Services Partner category Bondwell, Fiji’s largest IT retailer and services provider, has been named the winner for its impressive end-to-end management with customers to provide positive service delivery outcomes.

This Fiji based partner has grown strength to strength over the past three years and has remained at the top of the performance metrics table.

“I’m incredibly proud of what the Bondwell team achieved in 2021. A customer centric and solutions orientated style has remained at the core of everything they do from overcoming part delivery delays to managing a process whereby inventory was held locally to help minimise impact on the customer experience. Bondwell has elevated its own internal processes which stood out during winner selection process, and I couldn’t think of a more deserving partner for this award,” says Oliver Hill.

Sustainability is a key part of many businesses today and the calibre of partners working and contributing to this area was notable to HP New Zealand, but one particular partner highlighted a deep understanding and purpose driven approach to it all. The Laptop Company, one of New Zealand’s leading laptop and mobile device specialists, has been recognised as HP New Zealand’s Sustainability Partner for 2021.

The Laptop Company has several sustainability programmes currently underway which range from providing training and career opportunities for students in groups underrepresented in IT to helping to diverting e-waste from landfills by offering extensive repair services to customers.

“Through programmes such as Gateway, Better Choices; Repair, not Replace; and Renew, The Laptop Company has achieved some incredible results in 2021 including contributing to helping close the digital divide in Aotearoa, reducing hundreds of thousands of tonnes CO2-equivilent for replacement devices at the factory and providing customers with more recyclable packaging options to eliminate expanded polystyrene from ending up in local landfills. We are delighted to work closely with The Laptop Company as many of its sustainability goals and initiatives align so well with HP’s aim to become the most sustainable and just technology company in the world – and we recognise that our partners are a big part of this,” adds Oliver Hill.

See the Reseller News HP Partner Awards page for all award winners.

