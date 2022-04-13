HP New Zealand announces finalists for 2021 Partner Awards

The finalists for HP New Zealand’s annual partner awards, announced today, have proved that innovation and adaptation are the key to driving momentum and creating ambitions and meaningful progress within the technology industry.
In a year that has had continual challenges, HP New Zealand partners have come together to deliver outstanding work for their customers, the company said.
“As a channel-led company, HP New Zealand is committed to supporting partners and recognising their greatness and achievements to help deliver better outcomes for our shared customers,” said Oliver Hill, HP New Zealand Country Manager.
“During the past year, we’ve seen HP New Zealand partners go above and beyond and we’re incredibly proud to work alongside each and every one of them. We couldn’t have gotten through 2021 without out them or been able to achieve what we did without their resiliency and determination to find new ways to navigate and support our customers through another trying year of the pandemic.”
The 2021 HP New Zealand Partner Awards recognise partners from across the entire business and ecosystem for their continued strong performance, commitment to customer service, focus on growth and ability to provide innovative solutions to drive mutual business outcomes.
“It is inspiring and a true testament of the strength of our relationships that many of our partners share the same goals, vision and beliefs, where our work makes an impact on our business, our customers and on the world.
"Thank you again to our partner community. We’re incredibly grateful to all of our partners who have achieved so much over the past year, and we look forward to continuing to work together for our combined success in 2022 and beyond,” adds Oliver Hill.
The categories and finalists for the HP New Zealand 2021 Partner Awards are:
Distributor
- Exeed
- Ingram Micro
- Sektor
Retailer
- Harvey Norman
- JB Hi-Fi
- Noel Leeming
Distribution Salesperson
- Andre Timothy from Sektor
- Gavin Kerr from Exeed
- Jeff Griffin from Ingram Micro
- Luke Mitchell from Ingram Micro
- Megan Marshman from Ingram Micro
Digital Manufacturing
- Aarque Group
- Computaleta
- Curries Group
Education Partner
- Acquire
- Cyclone
- New Era IT
- PB Tech
Marketing Partner of the Year
- Acquire
- PB Tech
- The Laptop Company
Services Partner
- Bondwell
- PB Tech
- The Laptop Company
Sustainability Partner
- Auckland Copiers & Solutions
- Bondwell
- Business Distributors Ltd
- Datacom
- The Laptop Company
Channel Salesperson
- Candice Donovan from Softsource
- Chad Greyvenstein from New Era IT
- Edwin Sahay from Bondwell
- Jacqui Hemara from Cyclone
- Jono Hastings from Spark
- Lauren De Wit from Acquire
- Mary Schollum from OEM Print Solutions
- Paul Hunt from The Laptop Company
Print Partner
- Auckland Copy Shop
- Business Distributors Ltd
- NZ Copier Systems
- PB Tech
Enterprise PC Partner
- Acquire
- Bondwell
- Datacom
- Lexel
- Spark
- Vodafone NZ
Commercial PC Partner
- Aquila Tech
- Datec Fiji
- Securecom
- Supply NZ Ltd
- The Instillery Group
SMB Partner
- Advanced Information Technologies
- Command IT
- Yorb
- Inde Technology
- ITOPS
- Manux Solutions
COVID-19 pandemic guidelines and restrictions mean there will not be an in-person event this year. Instead, there will be a digital announcement of winners across next week from Monday 11 April.
