HP New Zealand announces finalists for 2021 Partner Awards

The finalists for HP New Zealand’s annual partner awards, announced today, have proved that innovation and adaptation are the key to driving momentum and creating ambitions and meaningful progress within the technology industry.

In a year that has had continual challenges, HP New Zealand partners have come together to deliver outstanding work for their customers, the company said.

“As a channel-led company, HP New Zealand is committed to supporting partners and recognising their greatness and achievements to help deliver better outcomes for our shared customers,” said Oliver Hill, HP New Zealand Country Manager.

“During the past year, we’ve seen HP New Zealand partners go above and beyond and we’re incredibly proud to work alongside each and every one of them. We couldn’t have gotten through 2021 without out them or been able to achieve what we did without their resiliency and determination to find new ways to navigate and support our customers through another trying year of the pandemic.”

The 2021 HP New Zealand Partner Awards recognise partners from across the entire business and ecosystem for their continued strong performance, commitment to customer service, focus on growth and ability to provide innovative solutions to drive mutual business outcomes.

“It is inspiring and a true testament of the strength of our relationships that many of our partners share the same goals, vision and beliefs, where our work makes an impact on our business, our customers and on the world.

"Thank you again to our partner community. We’re incredibly grateful to all of our partners who have achieved so much over the past year, and we look forward to continuing to work together for our combined success in 2022 and beyond,” adds Oliver Hill.

The categories and finalists for the HP New Zealand 2021 Partner Awards are:

Distributor

Exeed

Ingram Micro

Sektor

Retailer

Harvey Norman

JB Hi-Fi

Noel Leeming

Distribution Salesperson

Andre Timothy from Sektor

Gavin Kerr from Exeed

Jeff Griffin from Ingram Micro

Luke Mitchell from Ingram Micro

Megan Marshman from Ingram Micro

Digital Manufacturing

Aarque Group

Computaleta

Curries Group

Education Partner

Acquire

Cyclone

New Era IT

PB Tech

Marketing Partner of the Year

Acquire

PB Tech

The Laptop Company

Services Partner

Bondwell

PB Tech

The Laptop Company

Sustainability Partner

Auckland Copiers & Solutions

Bondwell

Business Distributors Ltd

Datacom

The Laptop Company

Channel Salesperson

Candice Donovan from Softsource

Chad Greyvenstein from New Era IT

Edwin Sahay from Bondwell

Jacqui Hemara from Cyclone

Jono Hastings from Spark

Lauren De Wit from Acquire

Mary Schollum from OEM Print Solutions

Paul Hunt from The Laptop Company

Print Partner

Auckland Copy Shop

Business Distributors Ltd

NZ Copier Systems

PB Tech

Enterprise PC Partner

Acquire

Bondwell

Datacom

Lexel

Spark

Vodafone NZ

Commercial PC Partner

Aquila Tech

Datec Fiji

Securecom

Supply NZ Ltd

The Instillery Group

SMB Partner

Advanced Information Technologies

Command IT

Yorb

Inde Technology

ITOPS

Manux Solutions

COVID-19 pandemic guidelines and restrictions mean there will not be an in-person event this year. Instead, there will be a digital announcement of winners across next week from Monday 11 April.

See the Reseller News HP Partner Awards page for all award winners.