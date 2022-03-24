The solution partners can use to fill the cybersecurity skills gap for customers

Credit: 132990485 Funtap P | Dreamstime

By Charles de Jesus, Channels Director, ANZ, Sophos

Digital transformation and business growth are at the forefront of most organisations. The pandemic has become a catalyst for the rapid adoption of emerging technologies and increased connectivity in the business and personal world. However, with greater connectivity comes a greater threat landscape, opening up the potential for security gaps that will only hinder organisations from achieving their goals.

With New Zealanders losing an average of $4 million per quarter to cybersecurity incidents, according to CERT NZ, there is an opportunity for the channel to fill the security gap experienced by businesses across NZ.

How is the skills gap creating a security gap?

Security upgrades are never-ending as cybercriminals become increasingly sophisticated as the technological landscape evolves. However, recruiting cybersecurity professionals has been a challenge due to the skills shortage.

In fact, Sophos’ The Future of Cybersecurity in Asia Pacific and Japan report reveals 59 per cent of businesses agree their company’s “lack of cybersecurity skills is challenging for their organisation”. In addition, 67 per cent of companies are having difficulty staying up to date with their cybersecurity environment and in-house skills are an important consideration in helping organisations tackle this issue.

In addition, a gobal report from Sopos states that 54% of IT managers say cyberattacks are now too advanced for their IT team to deal with on their own. Additionally, 69% experienced an increase in IT security workload. This is where a Managed Threat Response (MTR) team can help MSPs and partners minimise the skills gap for customers and relieve IT teams of the increasing pressure.

Managed Threat Response (MTR) is not Managed Detection and Response (MDR)

A typical MDR solution is an outsourced service that takes an “active monitoring” approach, notifying of an attack and advising on the necessary steps to mitigate the threat.

MTR is more than just a watchdog. While MTR actively monitors it also takes action to combat human-led attacks with human-led defenses. The expert team of threat hunters – from analysts to engineers, inventors to ethical hackers – are on the hunt for threats 24/7 and can detect and stop attacks that a business’ existing infrastructure may struggle to spot.

Sophos MTR is built on our Intercept X Advanced with EDR technology and fuses machine learning (ML) technology with expert analysis for improved threat hunting and detection, deeper investigation of alerts, and targeted actions to eliminate threats with speed and precision. The result is what we call a “machine-accelerated human response”. The team will get terminal access to take the appropriate action on behalf of the customer against the cyberthreat.

What’s in it for channel partners?

As a channel partner protecting your clients from the latest cyberattacks is top priority. However, having the right tools, people, processes and knowledge in-house to effectively compete with the current cybersecurity climate, is an ongoing challenge for both you and your customers.

If you or your customer builds a security operations centre (SOC), not only can it be financially draining, but also result in a complex system made up of multiple vendors, leaving holes for attackers to sneak through. By implementing Sophos MTR, businesses, you can leverage Sophos’ expertise to supplement or complement your services to customers to ensure round-the-clock support and active protection they need in today’s climate.

The ever-growing frequency of ransomware attacks has piqued the interest of insurance providers. In the event of a ransomware attack and your customer’s insurer believes weak cybersecurity practices have created gaps in their cybersecurity posture, the insurer may not absorb the risk and have grounds to not pay. Sophos MTR can help you educate your customers and identify any weak points so they can be addressed and mitigated.

When an attack happens, every second counts. The Sophos Rapid Response service provides immediate help to contain and neutralise active threats to get attack victims out of the danger zone fast. In fact, the Sophos Rapid Response team is always busiest Thursday through Sunday as criminals know this is when many networks are most vulnerable due to minimal resources being available to take action.

Allowing Sophos MTR to defend and take action takes away the worry of cyberattacks and for businesses of all sizes. You can learn more about Sophos MTR here and to hear more about the benefits of being a Sophos partner, check out this video.