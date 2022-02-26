Through the Channel Roadmap, a bespoke content hub housing strategic priorities from technology vendors for 2022 and beyond, partners can find the guidance on the key technologies and markets to pursue, to help build a blueprint for future success.

Paul McKersey Channel Account Manager

As recent CERT NZ reports have highlighted, New Zealand IT security leaders are faced with a growing number of challenges in their roles. Phishing attacks, unauthorised system access and malware are increasing in frequency for New Zealand organisations, taking advantage of the change in ways of working for so many. As trusted advisors to their clients, BeyondTrust partners are finding success with our portfolio of Universal Privilege Management solutions as their customers look to tackle the above challenges and more.

Meeting the Needs of New Zealand Organisations

The 2021 Critical Controls from CERT NZ recommends ten key controls that represent the best value in terms of mitigating risks, based on the threats seen in New Zealand and internationally. They include the use of a password manager, enforcing the principle of least privilege, implementing application allowlisting, using multi-factor authentication, and setting secure defaults for macros.

With such recommendations in mind more organisations are turning to leading PAM solution providers, such as BeyondTrust, to help mitigate risks build their cyber security defences.

BeyondTrust customers and analysts recognise the value of our Universal Privilege Management model, which provides the most complete approach to securing every privileged user, asset, and session.

How BeyondTrust Can Help Your Clients

Exploitation of insecure remote access pathways, phishing attacks, and credential and privilege abuse are common attack vectors and each plays a big role in attacks such as ransomware. BeyondTrust provides blended threat protection against these threat vectors, helping prevent or mitigate ransomware and other external and internal attacks.

BeyondTrust Privileged Password Management reduces the risk of compromised privileged credentials for both human and non-human users. The solution enables automated discovery and onboarding of all privileged accounts, secure access to privileged credentials and secrets, and auditing, monitoring, and management of all privileged sessions.

BeyondTrust Endpoint Privilege Management combines privilege management and application control to enforce least privilege and ensure just the right level of privilege at the right time on Windows, Mac, Unix, Linux, and network devices. The solution also protects against tricky fileless attacks.

BeyondTrust Secure Remote Access enables organisations to leverage privileged access security controls—including least privilege and credential management—to all remote access, whether for employees, vendors, or service desks. This can be particularly valuable in providing access to third parties for remote monitoring and maintenance of operational technology.

Working together, these BeyondTrust PAM solutions can dismantle ransomware and other threats at many stages of the attack chain.

As trusted advisors, BeyondTrust partners should discuss with their clients how strategies such as the CERT NZ Critical Controls can mitigate the risk around various cyber security attacks, including ransomware. BeyondTrust can support their efforts with assets and knowledgeable team members should those resources be needed.

A channel-first organisation, BeyondTrust recognises the significant value that partners play in educating and supporting customers on their Privileged Access Management journey.

Partners are supported by an experienced team of sales, technical and channel professionals. BeyondTrust also has sales and technical certifications to help partners make the most of PAM-centred discussions with clients. There is also marketing support and MDF eligibility for Platinum, Gold and Silver tier partners.

Thanks to the rapid growth we are experiencing in the market, BeyondTrust is actively looking to grow its partner community in New Zealand in 2022. To learn more about partnering with BeyondTrust, visit www.beyondtrust.com/partners