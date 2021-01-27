Go Wireless NZ Ltd Expands its Growth in the IoT Audio Market with Soundvision Technologies

Go Wireless NZ Ltd, a value-added distributor of wireless networking and IoT (Internet of Things) solutions in New Zealand and the South Pacific since 2006; today announced a new vendor partnership with US-based Soundvision Technologies, a future-focused manufacturer of cutting-edge smart speakers and multi-zone amplifiers and parent company of TruAudio and VSSL.

Go Wireless NZ Ltd, a value-added distributor of wireless networking and IoT (Internet of Things) solutions in New Zealand and the South Pacific since 2006; today announced a new vendor partnership with US-based Soundvision Technologies, a future-focused manufacturer of cutting-edge smart speakers and multi-zone amplifiers and parent company of TruAudio and VSSL. Through this partnership, Go Wireless NZ Ltd has been appointed as a TruAudio and VSSL product distributor. Throughout the South Pacific, customers can now purchase TruAudio and VSSL market-leading series of audio from Go Wireless NZ Ltd.

TruAudio designs and manufactures a full line of premium custom audio products: architectural speakers, soundbars, subwoofers and amplifiers. Comprehensive audio solutions for diverse applications: home, office, gym, resort, healthcare, cafe and much more; both indoor and outdoor with extensive customisation options (TruCustom) – any length, any depth, any colour. The BeatDrop series ceiling pendants are especially innovative, combining beauty with excellent sound production, perfect for hotels, restaurants and resorts, an ideal choice for rooms or venues with open architecture or high-ceilings. Products come with a limited lifetime warranty.

VSSL (pronounced ‘Vessel’), is the premier home audio system for architectural (in-ceiling) speakers. Smart multichannel VSSL amplifiers power every in-ceiling speaker in a home. Simple in use, VSSL uses Native Streaming to connect speakers to Google Home, Apple Airplay, and Spotify Connect to give every possible streaming option in one convenient box. By adding a VSSL to your system, you simply play what you love to the room you want. Available as a boxed-product for wholesale.

“We are thrilled to welcome TruAudio and VSSL into our portfolio of Commercial IoT Audio,” said Dale Roberts, Director of Go Wireless NZ Ltd. “Both TruAudio and VSSL focus on quality, innovation and commitment to the customer, making them ideal partners for Go Wireless NZ Ltd. We are excited to work closely with TruAudio and VSSL to provide customers throughout the Pacific with powerful and reliable IoT audio solutions.”

TruAudio and VSSL offer great value for installers and integrators looking to offer their customers high-end audio on their projects, whilst increasing margin on any products sold to your customer. Many customers seeking networking install services might also consider making their music library part of their home install. TruAudio and VSSL will help bridge that gap and enable companies to offer home, and business audio installs as an additional service.

“We have always been very impressed with Go Wireless NZ Ltd customer-first mentality and their strong understanding of the IoT space,” says Bryan Garner, President of Soundvision. “We are excited about our new partnership and see Go Wireless NZ Ltd’s strength in the South Pacific market as a huge asset as we grow both the TruAudio and VSSL brands even more.”

About TruAudio

Backed with real world knowledge and experience, TruAudio was founded to design and manufacture a full premium custom audio product line. TruAudio goes to great lengths to make sure that they offer speakers that blend into the room's decor while still delivering unforgettable, life-like sound. Whether it's whole-house sound during a house party or simply relaxing on the couch enjoying your favourite DVD, TruAudio will enhance your audio experience as no other architectural speaker can.

“Our future-focused vision stems from our past. We previously owned a nationally recognised home electronics integration company. We designed and installed thousands of home theatres and multi-room audio systems during this period. Needless to say, we gained valuable knowledge in what consumers expect and need from an audio speaker.” - TruAudio.

TruAudio speakers are constructed with materials proven to perform. This includes the right mixture of woven carbon fibre, titanium, aluminium and polypropylene. Every crossover is built to match each driver and then tested to make sure it delivers to pure perfection. We assemble the components into a high-grade, flush-mount ABS frame that mounts into your wall or ceiling – almost disappearing for our architectural speakers. With cabinet speakers, we use specially designed MDF wood wrapped in either a high-end vinyl or real wood veneer. This ensures a long-lasting, elegant look and guarantees precise acoustical reproduction.

TruAudio was founded upon the idea that a quality, custom, home theatre or multi-room audio installation requires a professional. Having begun as custom installers themselves, TruAudio continuously strives to be the type of speaker manufacturing company they would like to do business with. From these observations, TruAudio built the soul of our company and gives you the following promises and commitments.

TruAudio is only sold through an authorised dealer network.

TruAudio quality allows us to offer a LIFETIME WARRANTY on our speaker products. (Electronic Products have a 2 year warranty, Outdoor Products including Rock Speakers and Components have a 5 year warranty).

Innovation is a constant effort at TruAudio. That's why we have won many industry awards for our designs.

Our commitment to outstanding customer service will be matched by no one.

About Go Wireless NZ

Internet connectivity creates jobs, it’s a fundamental part of how we communicate, and it’s an essential service during disaster recovery. Through our knowledge and partnerships at Go Wireless NZ, we support businesses and entrepreneurs with opportunities to grow, while helping communities become more connected.

As stockists of over two thousand products across more than thirty wireless vendors (and growing), Go Wireless NZ Ltd strive to be the leading distributor of wireless networking and IoT hardware in New Zealand and the South Pacific region. Our partnership with Streakwave USA has opened doors to innovations that otherwise wouldn’t have been available in New Zealand.

We offer anything from wireless point-to-point links from 50m to 50km out of the box and anything from 300MHz to 80GHz, 8Kbps right up to 10Gbps full-duplex.

Because we love what we do and believe in our products, we are prominent on various committees and forums that help drive our industry, and support bodies that engage with the IT sector and government.

Among our knowledgeable team, we have certified trainers in globally recognised brands, which allow us to provide our customers with opportunities to upskill in a supportive, hands-on environment.

At Go Wireless NZ, we continually strive to go the extra mile for our customers because we wouldn’t be where we are today without them. Unparalleled support and quick delivery ensure our customers return.

If you need anything, give us a call, we’re more than happy to help you out.

About Soundvision Technologies

Soundvision Technologies, LLC designs and manufactures a full-line of premium audio products. The company is headquartered in Hurricane, Utah with distributing locations in the Netherlands and Atlanta, Georgia. Sound Vision is constantly on the cutting edge of audio innovation and raises the bar with its streaming, amplification and speaker designs. Since its beginnings, established in 1999, the company believes every person should hear audio how it was meant to be experienced.