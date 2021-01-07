Who you partner with will define your business in 2021

How the right Microsoft CSP Partnership pushed Optimus Systems into the Growth Zone

Credit: rhipe

Growth didn't grind to a halt for every business in 2020. In the tech space, there was an enormous opportunity for CSPs to support companies with a new urgency to get cloud projects up and running.



The difference between tech providers ready to capitalise on the opportunities of 2020, and those who are scratching their heads about growth? The right partnerships. When the chips are down, you need to know your partners have your back.

For Auckland-based Optimus Systems, the right partnerships with rhipe and Microsoft have put them firmly in the Growth Zone.

Smashing barriers to growth

As Optimus Systems looked to grow from an all-rounder IT provider, they needed a Microsoft CSP Partner to invest in their growth through education and support to scale offerings across the Microsoft suite.

Optimus Systems Managing Director, Marek Drummond, says every vendor they talked to had the same offerings but few reassurances around service interruption support. If licenses stop working, businesses will grind to a halt.

"It would be our phones ringing if everything breaks in the back end. We needed to have someone we could talk to, so that if there's a problem it's just handled."

How Optimus Systems grew with rhipe

Credit: rhipe

Optimus Systems is in the Growth Zone: they're making the most of the cloud revolution and keeping up the momentum with a focus on profitability and partnerships.

But how did they get there?

From the start, rhipe tailored packages to suit Optimus Systems rather than forcing choice from a list of packages, limits and prices. Alongside the pricing and product flexibility, Marek says rhipe's business coaching approach to supporting their startup partners to grow has kept the team with their finger on the pulse because of rhipe.

"Their support and training goes beyond sending an email that nobody will read, it's a proactive and engaging experience. rhipe ask what we need and create the education piece to support us."

Read more in the Optimus Systems success story>

Where are you on the GrowthMap?

Take the rhipe Growth Maturity Assessment to find your growth starting point. There's no right or wrong answers, just simple questions about cloud service demand, profitability and risk.

The 2-minute assessment lands your business in one of 4 segments of the GrowthMap:

● Growth Starter

● Growth Crossroads

● Growth Chaser

● Growth Zone

Who are you partnering with in 2021?

Partnerships are business critical in 2021. rhipe created the GrowthMap to help businesses self-assess where they are on their growth journey and to focus on the partnerships and support you need to keep moving or make camp where you are.

Knowing where you are, and the direction you want to take helps choose a Microsoft Cloud CSP Partner that's a business fit.

Take the Growth Maturity Assessment and we'll shout you a $20 JB Hi-Fi voucher*.