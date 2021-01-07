Expert Review

Menu
Who you partner with will define your business in 2021

Who you partner with will define your business in 2021

How the right Microsoft CSP Partnership pushed Optimus Systems into the Growth Zone

rhipe rhipe
Comments
Credit: rhipe

Growth didn't grind to a halt for every business in 2020. In the tech space, there was an enormous opportunity for CSPs to support companies with a new urgency to get cloud projects up and running.

The difference between tech providers ready to capitalise on the opportunities of 2020, and those who are scratching their heads about growth? The right partnerships. When the chips are down, you need to know your partners have your back.

For Auckland-based Optimus Systems, the right partnerships with rhipe and Microsoft have put them firmly in the Growth Zone.

Smashing barriers to growth

As Optimus Systems looked to grow from an all-rounder IT provider, they needed a Microsoft CSP Partner to invest in their growth through education and support to scale offerings across the Microsoft suite.

Optimus Systems Managing Director, Marek Drummond, says every vendor they talked to had the same offerings but few reassurances around service interruption support. If licenses stop working, businesses will grind to a halt.

"It would be our phones ringing if everything breaks in the back end. We needed to have someone we could talk to, so that if there's a problem it's just handled." 

How Optimus Systems grew with rhipe

Credit: rhipe

Optimus Systems is in the Growth Zone: they're making the most of the cloud revolution and keeping up the momentum with a focus on profitability and partnerships.

But how did they get there?

From the start, rhipe tailored packages to suit Optimus Systems rather than forcing choice from a list of packages, limits and prices. Alongside the pricing and product flexibility, Marek says rhipe's business coaching approach to supporting their startup partners to grow has kept the team with their finger on the pulse because of rhipe.

"Their support and training goes beyond sending an email that nobody will read, it's a proactive and engaging experience. rhipe ask what we need and create the education piece to support us."

Read more in the Optimus Systems success story>

Where are you on the GrowthMap?

Take the rhipe Growth Maturity Assessment to find your growth starting point. There's no right or wrong answers, just simple questions about cloud service demand, profitability and risk.

The 2-minute assessment lands your business in one of 4 segments of the GrowthMap:

●      Growth Starter

●      Growth Crossroads

●      Growth Chaser

●      Growth Zone

Who are you partnering with in 2021?

Partnerships are business critical in 2021. rhipe created the GrowthMap to help businesses self-assess where they are on their growth journey and to focus on the partnerships and support you need to keep moving or make camp where you are.

Knowing where you are, and the direction you want to take helps choose a Microsoft Cloud CSP Partner that's a business fit.

Take the Growth Maturity Assessment and we'll shout you a $20 JB Hi-Fi voucher*.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags IT solutionsCSPRhipeIT providercloud services

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Hundreds of leaders from the New Zealand IT industry gathered at the Hilton in Auckland on 17 November to celebrate the finest female talent in the Kiwi channel and recognise the winners of the Reseller News Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) 2020.

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The leading female front runners of the New Zealand ICT industry joined together for the annual Reseller News Women in ICT Awards event at the Hilton in Auckland, during which hundreds of guests celebrated 13 outstanding individuals who won awards, chosen from more than 50 finalists representing over 30 organisations.

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

More than 500 channel leaders gathered in Auckland on 21 October at the ​Reseller News Innovation Awards ​2020 to celebrate the achievements of the New Zealand technology industry's top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners
Show Comments
 