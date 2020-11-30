Grow with rhipe: How Optimus Systems thrived through 2020

Surrounding yourself with the right people and solutions keeps you one step ahead of your competition and positions your business for growth. The right partners are critical in challenging times — especially crucial business decisions like choosing your Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) Partner.

In 2020, demand for flexible and remote working environments forced many businesses into digital transformation. The right IT services, software and infrastructure are no longer nice to have; they’re critical to business continuity and growth.

The rhipe Microsoft CSP program accelerated business growth for Auckland startup Optimus Systems, providing customised cloud solutions for their clients and industry-leading support to keep up with the possibilities. Since partnering with rhipe, Optimus Systems have seen 20%+ growth in adoption of Microsoft services. But the impact goes beyond the sales result, for the Optimus Systems team it’s the capacity to customise client solutions with confidence in the backend delivery.

Read more in the Optimus Systems success story

Rewards of a profitable partnership

For Optimus Systems Managing Director, Marek Drummond, it was essential to find a Microsoft CSP Partner that did more than hand over the product keys. They'd started by supporting NZ startups and small businesses with accessible tech services, and 2020 provided a unique opportunity to scale fast and meet demand.

“We talked to a lot of people about continuing to sell profitably in this new way, but every vendor was offering the same thing,” Marek says.

rhipe worked with Optimus Systems to create the partnership they needed.

“They were flexible, worked with us, and had a team that actually cared. We ignored everyone else and jumped in with rhipe.”

Read more in the Optimus Systems success story

Optimus Systems in the Growth Zone

Heading into 2021, the rhipe Growth Maturity Assessment is a simple way to see where your business sits. The 2-minute assessment covers cloud service demand, profitability and risk to categorise your business into:

● Growth Starter

● Growth Crossroads

● Growth Chaser

● Growth Zone

Optimus Systems is in the Growth Zone: they're making the most of the cloud revolution and keeping up the momentum with a focus on profitability and partnerships.

How does your business measure up?

Take the Growth Maturity Assessment

NZ startups grow with rhipe

For Optimus Systems, support from rhipe unlocked faster internal adoption of technology and empowered staff to offer a wider array of solutions across the Microsoft Cloud product suite.

“Moving businesses away from servers or local-based solutions and into the cloud creates space for people to work and collaborate from anywhere,” Marek says.

“Conditions in 2020 have given us an opportunity to show businesses the power of this cloud thing.”

Take the Growth Maturity Assessment and we’ll shout you a $20 Uber Eats voucher*.

About rhipe

rhipe, (ASX:RHP) is a global leader in cloud and technology solutions, providing partners with business advisory and deep domain technical expertise to thrive in the growing cloud market. rhipe is recognised as an expert in subscription software licensing in Asia Pacific. Its multi-award-winning services and support division is the industry leader in Microsoft Office 365 implementation and other global vendor solutions.