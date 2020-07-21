5 ways to boost your productivity while working from home using EPOS | SENNHEISER devices

Credit: Supplied Art (with permission)

Leading Unified Communications brand Sennheiser Communications has recently re-branded to EPOS. Formerly a joint venture between Sennheiser and Demant, the new premium audio brand, EPOS will continue to design, manufacture and distribute the product ranges of both Gaming and Enterprise Solutions Headsets – perfect for our new remote working reality.

Working from home can come with many challenges. Especially if you’re not used to it, it can be difficult to channel the same level of focus that you might be used to from working in an office. Suddenly being away from the rest of your team, will most lightly also cause a lack of collaboration and connection, making it difficult to navigate and prioritize tasks.

Technology is the key to working remotely. But beyond phone calls and e-mails there are many ways to optimize and enhance productivity and teamwork across locations.

We’ve gathered five tips on how to stay productive while enjoying the freedom of the remote workplace.

1. Get video conferencing

Seeing your colleagues and their reactions clearly enables effective decision making that can optimize your business. A quality video solution with a high frame rate, and automatic lighting correction means you’ll get the most from video conferencing platforms like Microsoft Teams, Zoom,Amazon Connect and others.

2. Increase collaboration and make meetings count

Working from home can be lonely and having no colleagues or teammates to talk to can be emotionally exhausting. Collaboration tools such as Zoom, Microsoft,Amazon Connect and many more are excellent tool to boost your collaboration within your team and with other teams and will also help ensure that you stay connected with your teammates.

For instance, Microsoft Teams, part of Office 365, is a collaboration app that helps your staff stay organized and have conversations, from any device. You can use Microsoft Teams to have instant conversations with members of your staff or guests outside your organization. You can also make phone calls, host meetings, create group chats/ calls share files and much more. In Microsoft Teams, you can also record your Teams meetings and group calls to capture audio, video, and screen sharing activity. There is also an option for recordings to have automatic transcription, so that you can play back meeting recordings with closed captions and search for important discussion items in the transcript. The recording happens in the cloud and is saved to Microsoft Stream, so you can share it securely across your organization.

3. Pick the right audio devices

When attending an online conference call, the quality of your headset is just as important as the speed of your internet connection. If you have poor audio quality, it can negatively affect your call’s productivity and your team’s communication. So whether at home, in a café or in-transit – wireless, active noise cancelling headsets can improve the quality of your business calls by reducing ambient noise in your environment. High quality microphones in the headset will also boost speech intelligibility for your listener.

It’s important to pick a UC certified audio device.

Picking a certified headset will power you to create a superior and more intuitive experience. For instance, headsets and speakerphones that are Microsoft Teams certified, such as the EPOS speakerphone EXPAND 30T and EPOS’ next generation headsets in the ADAPT line, will have a version available with a dedicated Microsoft Teams button to instantly invoke the Teams app, giving instant access for scheduling a meeting, starting a call, or checking the calendar, thus helping you to be more productive and connected. The Teams versions also provide audio and visual alerts when a Teams notification occurs. EPOS headsets and speakerphones are also compatible with Zoom and other UC platforms

4. Establish a designated work area

Location, location, location. Having a dedicated office spot, your workstation, is crucial when working from home. It’s important to have some sort of physical boundary when working from home — ideally away from your bed, kitchen, and TV, and near a window. Having a dedicated desk/ work area will help you focus on work, not being distracted by laundry or other homely to dos.

5. Respect your health

Office workdays are structured, and employers look out for the wellbeing of their workforce. As a remote worker it’s your job to do this for yourself. Five-minute breaks after each 45-minute stint of work enable your brain to reset. At least half an hour for lunch and a walk outside in the fresh air will set you up for the afternoon work session ahead.

Why work remotely?

Remote working is the reality of the modern workplace. It offers today’s workers flexibility and control in their busy lives and greater work-life balance.

For employers too, being able to offer such flexibility can help attract top talent, decrease employee sick days and even reduce the overheads of their businesses. For employers to help employees thrive and stay productive while working form home, it is imperative that the employers ensures that the employees have the right tools to work with, both in terms of audio devices to increase focus and reduce time spent on mishearing’s and uncertainty and collaboration tools.

43% of US employees have done some part of their job remotely, Harvard Business Review

83% reported an improvement in productivity due to flexible working, Vodafone study

50% less employee attrition recorded when working remotely, Remote work productivity study, Stanford University

16.8 more days worked per year by remote workers, Airtasker study

57% of Gen Zers work from home at least once a week, State of Collaboration report

59% say more flexibility will improve their productivity, Staples Advantage Workplace Index

EPOS audio solutions are designed with the remote workforce in mind.

EPOS premium speakerphones and headsets enable you to work more effectively from your home office, maintain professionalism and maximize productivity. Furthermore, they are compatible with all major collaboration platforms including Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Amazon Connect, Google and many more.

