Dicker Data FY23 profit shoots up to $82M

Number of New Zealand partners increases by 15 per cent.

David Dicker (Dicker Data CEO) Credit: Supplied

Dicker Data's post-tax profit has surged by 12.5 per cent from $73 million to $82.1 million for the financial year ended 31 December 2023.

The publicly listed distributor told shareholders that the profit uplift stemmed from an increase in the range of higher margin vendors.

Dicker Data chief financial officer (CFO) Mary Stojcevski said FY23 was one of the distributor's strongest financial positions on record. "Working capital efficiency improved significantly and the profitability of the business has continued to improve," she said. "The company and our people have demonstrated remarkable resiliency and adaptability in an otherwise challenging market."

Dicker Data's gross revenue also received a significant boost, rising by 5.6 per cent from $3.1 billion in 2022 to $3.3 billion this year.

The year saw Dicker Data re-evaluate its software licensing revenue recognition, concluding the company is acting as an agent in respect of these sales, rather than a principal.

Due to the new revenue recognition, Dicker Data's total statutory revenue for the year was $2.3 billion, a rise of 2.5 per cent.

The increase in gross revenue was partly attributed to a full 12 month's contribution from the Hills Security and IT division (SIT) acquisition, which was completed on 1 May 2022, with the balance attributable to organic growth from existing and new vendors.

Broken down, hardware and virtual services gross sales grew by 3.5 per cent to $2.4 billion. Software gross sales, which now account for over a quarter of Dicker Data's overall business, grew by 10.6 per cent to $900.3 million.

Services revenue increased to $12.3 million, a rise of 4 per cent. Meanwhile, the overhaul figure also included a full year of the Dicker Access and Surveillance (DAS) business unit, which contributed $153.3 million.

"The last few years have been somewhat difficult," said CEO and chairman David Dicker. "Last year, another one. However, we still increased gross sales by over 5 per cent and after-tax profits by 12.5 per cent."

"Our New Zealand operation continues to improve and our security business has great growth potential. All in all, a very satisfying result, especially when compared to our direct competitors, and the more general market. Things are starting to look up on the general front and 2024 looks promising."

During the year, Dicker Data signed deals with AJAX, Cloudflare, Eaton, NetApp, Netgear, Riverbed and WatchGuard, among others.

The distributor also expanded its Australian distribution agreement with Juniper into New Zealand, "laying the groundwork to become one of the country's largest networking distributors", the company said.

"We continue to see strong growth in both subscription and recurring revenue software businesses, reflecting the ongoing trend toward recurring revenue models by vendors, as well as Dicker Data's increased market share," the distributor told shareholders.

While demand for devices softened in 2023, Dicker Data noted that personal computer refresh cycles had not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels.

According to the distributor, artificial intelligence (AI) and the potential for PCs to natively run the burgeoning technology have contributed to the delay in refresh cycles as vendors expect to release AI-native devices.

The company saw a 20 per cent increase in active partners in Australia in 2023, reaching over 10,000 active partners in the period. In New Zealand, there was also significant growth in active partners of over 15 per cent in 2023 to 2,300, coupled with an increase in partners purchasing from our marketplace.

"However, the year-on-year number of active partners on our marketplace in Australia was relatively flat, attributable to market consolidation and increased competitive pressures in the small-to-medium business segment," the distributor added.