KKR spends $4B on VMware End-User Compute unit

EUC Division will become a standalone company and will be led by Shankar Iyer.

Global investment firm KKR has signed a deal with Broadcom to acquire VMware’s End-User Computing Division (EUC ) in a transaction valued at approximately US$4 billion.

The EUC Division will become a standalone company and will continue to be run by its existing management team, led by Shankar Iyer.

The deal will give the new unit greater access to growth capital and a dedicated strategic focus on empowering customers and partners worldwide with innovative digital workspace solutions.

The EUC Division provides a suite of digital workspace solutions that allow organisations to securely deliver and manage applications, desktops and data across any device or platform with flagship products featuring Horizon and Workspace ONE.

“Workspace ONE and Horizon are best-in-class platforms chosen by many of the world’s leading enterprises to create seamless and secure digital workspaces with interoperability across increasingly complicated technology stacks,” KKR managing director Bradley Brown said.

“We see great potential to grow the EUC Division by empowering this talented team and investing in product innovation, delivering excellence for customers and building strategic partnerships.”

In addition to expanding R&D and pursuing new strategic partnerships, KKR plans to support the EUC Division’s focus on customer relationships through significant investments across go-to-market functions.

The standalone business will be positioned to make long-term investments in resourcing for customer success, partner support and an expanded, dedicated sales team.

“We are confident that this pending transaction marks an exciting next chapter for the EUC Division and one that will create enormous opportunities and benefits for our customers, partners and employees,” SVP and GM of End-User Computing Division at Broadcom, Shanker Iyer said.

“The KKR team knows our industry well and is the ideal strategic partner to help us become a standalone company with an exclusive focus on delivering powerful tools for the digital workspace.”

After becoming a standalone company, the EUC Division will implement KKR’s broad-based employee ownership program, which makes all employees owners in their respective businesses alongside KKR.

KKR is making its investment primarily through its North America Fund XIII. The transaction is expected to close in 2024, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.