Mark Aue to lead Chorus as JB Rousselot departs

Former 2degrees CEO and Vodafone NZ CFO to lead major broadband network provider.

Mark Aue, currently chief operating officer at Chorus, has been appointed the network provider's new CEO effective 15 April.

Current CEO JB Rousselot is stepping down to pursue non-executive director roles having steered Chorus through a period of substantial growth and simplification, Chorus told investors this morning.

Aue joined Chorus in April 2023 having served as CEO of 2Degrees and CFO of Vodafone NZ (now One NZ).

“JB has been an exceptional leader for Chorus and fully embraced New Zealand’s culture during his time here," Chorus chair Mark Cross said.

"Under his guidance, Chorus completed the government-supported Ultra-Fast Broadband programme, saw fibre reach more than one million New Zealand homes and businesses and he led the business through its greatest test, COVID-19.

"We are grateful for his passionate advocacy of fibre and consumer transparency.”

Cross said Aue’s appointment as CEO came at a pivotal time.

“Mark’s focus on the customer, and growing fibre connections, will be a core part of Chorus’ future," he said. "His appointment represents the fruition of ongoing strategic succession planning overseen by the board."

Chorus reported operating revenues were up $16 million, to $503 million, in the half year to 31 December.

Operating expenses were $156 million, up $11 million, largely reflecting inflation-linked cost increases and some one-off costs for operating model changes, the company said.

EBITDA was $347 million, a $5 million increase, however, net profit after tax decreased by $4 million, to $5 million, primarily due to higher interest rates and the accelerated depreciation of copper assets in areas where fibre was available.

Earlier this month, Chorus lodged a plan with the Commerce Commission that would see it slash $200 million of planned fibre network investment.

Chorus' total capital expenditure proposal for the 2025 to 2028 regulatory period is now approximately $1.3 billion, down from the previously proposed $1.5 billion.

Chorus said it would continue to investigate ways to extend its fibre footprint, but this "discretionary" investment was contingent on pricing, market and regulatory developments.

The Commerce Commission is now considering this information as part of its assessment of Chorus' expenditure proposal.

"In making this assessment, we must consider whether proposed expenditure reflects the efficient costs that a prudent fibre network operator would incur to deliver regulated services at appropriate quality, during the upcoming regulatory period and over the longer-term, and whether investments reflect good telecoms industry practice," the commission told Reseller News.

