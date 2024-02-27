Menu
EDGE 2024: The New Frontier

EDGE 2024: The New Frontier

The leading A/NZ conference has been reimagined in 2024, at a new location and Susan Searle named as EDGE Ambassador.

Julia Talevski Julia Talevski (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Credit: Supplied

ARN and Reseller News are proud to launch EDGE 2024: The New Frontier. 

As the leading IT ecosystem conference in Australia and New Zealand, (A/NZ) EDGE 2024: The New Frontier, has been reimagined, built on the foundations of forging connections, developing ecosystems, education and doing deals.

Taking place on 28 to 30 July 2024 at a stunning new 5-star location, RACV Royal Pines Resort on the Gold Coast, EDGE 2024 is aimed at decision-makers shaping the technology industry ecosystem on both sides of the Tasman.

EDGE founder Susan Searle has been named the EDGE 2024 Ambassador. 

"I am delighted to be the ambassador of EDGE 2024,” Searle said. 

“Channel ecosystems are the essence and future of success in the tech industry as vendors, distributors and partners collaborate for best business outcomes for their customers.

“EDGE was founded on the importance of collaboration against a background of quality experiences and shared enjoyment. I look forward to being part of EDGE 2024.” 

EDGE 2024: The New Frontier will focus on offering step-by-step guidance on how to capitialise on the latest technology trends, solution monetisation, business growth, customer acquisition and skills. 

Content will be underpinned by EDGE Research, housing in-depth end-user and partner analysis across Australia and New Zealand, uniquely delivered in partnership with Tech Research Asia.

New Zealand-based delegates will have a dedicated Kiwi track featuring tailored research, before moving into the full conference agenda. All attendees will depart in the afternoon of Tuesday 30 July.

"EDGE 2024 has been totally reimagined and the IT ecosystem can expect to experience an outstanding event with collaboration and networking at the essential core in a stunning new location on the Gold Coast," ARN and Reseller News editor Julia Talevski said.

"Industry leaders can expect to explore how to capitalise on the latest industry trends on AI and data analytics; track spending and investment patterns of the A/NZ market today and where to invest in skills as we navigate The New Frontier."

New technologies such as artificial intelligence/machine learning, data management, automation and an ever-evolving cyber threat landscape are flooding the technology industry at pace.

Partners must prioritise and modernise solutions aligned to internal capacity and end-user demand while also exploring viable strategies and practical methods to achieve scale. 

To enquire about attending or sponsoring EDGE 2024:The New Frontier, click here. 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Events

EDGE 2024

Register your interest now for EDGE 2024!

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

How MSPs can capitalise on integrating AI into existing services

How MSPs can capitalise on integrating AI into existing services

​Given the pace of change, scale of digitalisation and evolution of generative AI, partners must get ahead of the trends to capture the best use of innovative AI solutions to develop new service opportunities. For MSPs, integrating AI capabilities into existing service portfolios can unlock enhancements in key areas including managed hosting, cloud computing and data centre management. This exclusive Reseller News roundtable in association with rhipe, a Crayon company and VMware, focused on how partners can integrate generative AI solutions into existing service offerings and unlocking new revenue streams.

How MSPs can capitalise on integrating AI into existing services
Access4 holds inaugural A/NZ Annual Conference

Access4 holds inaugural A/NZ Annual Conference

​Access4 held its inaugural Annual Conference in Port Douglass, Queensland, for Australia and New Zealand from 9-11 October, hosting partners from across the region with presentations on Access4 product updates, its 2023 Partner of the Year awards and more.

Access4 holds inaugural A/NZ Annual Conference
Show Comments
 