The leading A/NZ conference has been reimagined in 2024, at a new location and Susan Searle named as EDGE Ambassador.

Credit: Supplied

ARN and Reseller News are proud to launch EDGE 2024: The New Frontier.



As the leading IT ecosystem conference in Australia and New Zealand, (A/NZ) EDGE 2024: The New Frontier, has been reimagined, built on the foundations of forging connections, developing ecosystems, education and doing deals.

Taking place on 28 to 30 July 2024 at a stunning new 5-star location, RACV Royal Pines Resort on the Gold Coast, EDGE 2024 is aimed at decision-makers shaping the technology industry ecosystem on both sides of the Tasman.

EDGE founder Susan Searle has been named the EDGE 2024 Ambassador.

"I am delighted to be the ambassador of EDGE 2024,” Searle said.

“Channel ecosystems are the essence and future of success in the tech industry as vendors, distributors and partners collaborate for best business outcomes for their customers.

“EDGE was founded on the importance of collaboration against a background of quality experiences and shared enjoyment. I look forward to being part of EDGE 2024.”

EDGE 2024: The New Frontier will focus on offering step-by-step guidance on how to capitialise on the latest technology trends, solution monetisation, business growth, customer acquisition and skills.

Content will be underpinned by EDGE Research, housing in-depth end-user and partner analysis across Australia and New Zealand, uniquely delivered in partnership with Tech Research Asia.

New Zealand-based delegates will have a dedicated Kiwi track featuring tailored research, before moving into the full conference agenda. All attendees will depart in the afternoon of Tuesday 30 July.



"EDGE 2024 has been totally reimagined and the IT ecosystem can expect to experience an outstanding event with collaboration and networking at the essential core in a stunning new location on the Gold Coast," ARN and Reseller News editor Julia Talevski said.

"Industry leaders can expect to explore how to capitalise on the latest industry trends on AI and data analytics; track spending and investment patterns of the A/NZ market today and where to invest in skills as we navigate The New Frontier."

New technologies such as artificial intelligence/machine learning, data management, automation and an ever-evolving cyber threat landscape are flooding the technology industry at pace.

Partners must prioritise and modernise solutions aligned to internal capacity and end-user demand while also exploring viable strategies and practical methods to achieve scale.

To enquire about attending or sponsoring EDGE 2024:The New Frontier, click here.