NZDF to select key SAP replacement partner after 'big room event'

Credit: NZDF

The New Zealand Defence Force is planning to stage what it calls a "big room event" to select a managing partner for its SAP replacement project.

NZDF aims to release a registration of interest next month seeking responses from qualified and experienced providers to fill the role of managing partner and support the implementation of SAP S/4HANA.

Following this, NZDF will also procure a system implementer (SI) and business integrator (BI).

SAP's announcement last year that support for its ECC6 ERP platform would end in 2027 provided the catalyst for NZDF to review its total ERP capability.

A registration of interest process will be used to select up to four shortlisted respondents to invite to the big room event, expected to be staged in May.

The procurement of the BI and SI is expected to commence in July with market engagement to start around September.

NZDF's Future ERP Programme is taking a "house of brands" approach to create a collaborative team of strategic partners willing to commit for the duration of the programme.

Those partners will deliver expertise, capability and capacity to take responsibility for delivering specific parts of the programme while having the flexibility and willingness to work with other partners, NZDF said in a notice released last week.

The managing partner is responsible for guiding the NZDF in the effective structuring and management of the Future ERP Programme, including oversight and measurement of delivery, effectiveness of teaming, as well as planning and assisting in the establishment of an enduring ERP capability.

The business integrator will ensure updated business operations are meshed with technology and capability changes, business processes are modernised, operating model changes are successfully implemented and personnel upskilling is completed.

The system implementer will be responsible for effective implementation of the agreed solution and services, including integration with other platforms and applications.



NZDF will be using a lean agile procurement approach to select the three partners.

NZDF's ERP footprint encompasses finance, asset management, asset maintenance, human resource management and payroll, logistics supply chain, real estate, sourcing and procurement, planning, budgeting and reporting.



The Defence Force received eleven written responses from a Future ERP market sounding exercise late last year.

That followed a "town hall" briefing in August, 2023, for which 26 companies registered and 104 people attended, according to a report published on government tenders website.

Interested respondents were then given the option to participate in a one-on-one session with the Future ERP team or to respond to a set of questions in a market sounding notice.

Conversations with 17 companies followed before the eleven written responses were received from "international, national and niche/specialist suppliers".



