Rust users concerned about complexity, low usage

While the use of Rust language by professional programmers continues to grow, Rust users expressed concerns about the language becoming too complex and the low level of Rust usage in the tech industry, according to the 2023 State of Rust Survey report.

The report, which was produced by the Rust Survey Team and published February 19, noted a slight jump in the number of respondents that self-identify as a Rust user, up from 91 per cent of respondents in the 2022 survey to 93 per cent in 2023. The survey was conducted from December 18, 2023, to January 15, 2024, and drew 11,950 participants, 9,710 of whom (82 per cent) completed the survey.

Among the 9,374 respondents who shared their main worries for the future of Rust, 43 per cent were most concerned about Rust becoming too complex, a five percentage point increase from 2022; 42 per cent were most concerned about low usage of Rust in the tech industry and 32 per cent were most concerned about Rust developers and maintainers not being properly supported, a 6 per cent increase from 2022. Further, the percentage of respondents who were not at all concerned about the future of Rust fell, from 30 per cent in 2022 to 18 per cent in 2023.

Other results of the 2023 State of Rust Survey:

49 per cent of Rust users reported doing so on a daily or nearly daily basis, an increase of 2 per cent from 2022.

31 per cent of those who did not identify as Rust users cited the perception of difficulty as the primary reason; 67 per cent reported they simply have not had the chance to prioritise learning Rust yet.

45 per cent of respondents who had stopped using Rust cited factors outside their control as the reason, while 31 per cent stopped due to preferring another language.

38 per cent of respondents reported personally using Rust at work, a decrease from 43.2 per cent in 2022.

33.9 per cent reported using Rust for the majority of their coding, an increase from 29.8 per cent in 2022.

86 per cent of employers that had invested in Rust did so for the ability to build relatively correct and bug-free software.

The top domains for using Rust included server-side or back-end applications, cloud computing applications, and distributed systems.

Rust expertise generally has increased over the past year, with 47 per cent considering themselves productive using Rust, an increase from 42 per cent in 2022.

Linux was the most popular operating system among Rust users, with 69.7 per cent using Linux regularly.

Visual Studio Code was the most popular editor or IDE for use with Rust code, with 61.7 per cent using it.

22 per cent of participants reported living in the US, 12 per cent reported living in Germany and 6.09 per cent reported living in China.