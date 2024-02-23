Ministry of Social Development discloses key ICT partner contracts

Nic Blakely (Ministry of Social Development) Credit: Supplied

The Ministry of Social Development (MSD) has reported several major ICT contracts inked during the year ending 30 June 2023.

In addition to the major contractors servicing the agency's nine-year, $2.6 billion Te Pae Tawhiti transformation, PwC and Accenture, a host of others such as DXC, Datacom and Tenzing have won significant work outside of that project.

PwC won a $12.4 million deal for advisory work on Te Pae Tawhiti while Accenture collected $10.8 million.

Outside of that transformation work, Accenture won a further $15.4 million for system design, implementation and support services while DXC won $8.1 million for programme and IT expertise while Datacom collected $6.2 million for the same.

Wellington-based IT recruiter and skills provider Starfish Consulting won $5.8 million of work while IT project management firm Diona bagged $4 million.

Tenzing and Taska picked up $3.5 million and $2.5 million respectively for IT project delivery services.

Resync Consulting won $2.4 million for testing services while Fronde won $2.2 million for programme and IT expertise.

Deloitte, Middleware NZ, Quantum Security Services, Absolute IT and Finite Group all scored contracts worth between $1 million and $2 million while a host of ICT-focused recruitment firms also featured throughout MSD's list of contractors.

Last June, MSD deputy CEO of transformation Nic Blakely told Parliament's social services and community committee the ministry was moving from intensive planning into the delivery phase of Te Pae Tawhiti.

The nine-year programme has been phased in three "horizons" to deliver benefits to New Zealanders all the way through.

"We are starting with students for the student part of the clients that MSD works with," Blakely said. "So in that first three years, we’d be looking at having a new experience designed and then implemented for students."

However, looming after that is the replacement of MSD's SWIFTT legacy benefits system and debt recovery application TRACE, which the ministry has been trying to replace for at least a decade.

A Cabinet minute from late 2021 authorised MSD's chief executive to ink agreements enabling MSD to re-platform and service SWIFTT and TRACE as part of a $65.7 million agreement with DXC Technology, which had been servicing the platforms for over 30 years.



