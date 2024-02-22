Menu
Kyndryl and Veeam join forces for cyber resiliency push

Marks the first global systems integrator alliance for Veeam with joint strategic initiatives.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
John Jester (Veeam Software)

Credit: Veeam Software

Kyndryl has formed a global strategic alliance with backup and data protection software vendor Veeam focused on cyber resiliency services.

Designated as a Veeam Accredited Service Partner, Kyndryl will now offer professional services utilising the vendor’s technology.

This includes comprehensive cyber resilience, simplified vendor transitions, modern data protection solutions and enhanced operational efficiencies.

This is the first global systems integrator alliance for Veeam with joint strategic initiatives. According to the pair, the alliance combines Kyndryl’s experience with managed security services and infrastructure management capabilities with Veeam’s solutions.

A joint statement from the two companies said Kyndryl customers will benefit from “simplified and holistic data protection and ransomware recovery, optimised costs, operational efficiency, regulatory compliance features and seamless data mobility along with cloud-native and Kubernetes environments with advanced security capabilities”.

“Veeam is focused on ensuring organisations are prepared to bounce forward when the worst happens. Whether it’s a cyberattack, an outage or a natural disaster we give customers peace of mind that their data is safe and can be rapidly recovered to keep their business running,” said John Jester, CRO at Veeam.

“We’re excited to bring our technology together with the scale and expertise of Kyndryl to bring the benefits of Veeam technology to customers around the world. Together, we will keep businesses running.”

Meanwhile, Debbie Nevin, VP of global alliances at Kyndryl, added that maintaining cyber resiliency is a “top priority” of the integrator’s customers.

 “Our partnership with Veeam enables us to support our customers’ business continuity posture and ability to recover from increasingly more sophisticated cyber incidents,” she added.


Tags veeamVeeam SoftwareKyndryl

