Menu
Sophos boosts channel support with Partner Care

Sophos boosts channel support with Partner Care

Adds to its partner program.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Photo 132775798 © Ken Wolter | Dreamstime.com

Sophos has added to its channel support through Partner Care, an offering designed to handle non-sales questions and operational support.

According to the cyber security vendor, Partner Care features a team of Sophos experts available 24/7 and is designed to speed up response times for the vendor’s partners and managed service providers (MSP) that need help with administration and operational tasks.

Partner Care also offers a point of contact for quoting, navigating the partner portal, addressing licensing queries and not for resale (NFR) requests, among other features.

"Based on our decades of experience successfully supporting partners who sell to mid-market and small business organisations, we know that administrative and operational issues take away valuable time needed to build customers relationships, pursue prospects and close new business deals," said Kendra Krause, senior vice president of global channels and small business sales at Sophos.

"Partner Care reinforces Sophos' longstanding strategy to be 'channel-best,' which is our commitment to provide partners with optimal, conflict-free revenue and profitability opportunities, curated training and support and advanced security solutions that defend customers from data breaches, ransomware and other debilitating cyberattacks."

Aside from Partner Care, Sophos is also offering other enhancements to its partner program, including a limited time additional 5 per cent reward on top of a deal registration discount for those that sell Sophos Managed Detection and Response which is set to expire on 31 March.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags sophos

Events

EDGE 2024

Register your interest now for EDGE 2024!

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

How MSPs can capitalise on integrating AI into existing services

How MSPs can capitalise on integrating AI into existing services

​Given the pace of change, scale of digitalisation and evolution of generative AI, partners must get ahead of the trends to capture the best use of innovative AI solutions to develop new service opportunities. For MSPs, integrating AI capabilities into existing service portfolios can unlock enhancements in key areas including managed hosting, cloud computing and data centre management. This exclusive Reseller News roundtable in association with rhipe, a Crayon company and VMware, focused on how partners can integrate generative AI solutions into existing service offerings and unlocking new revenue streams.

How MSPs can capitalise on integrating AI into existing services
Access4 holds inaugural A/NZ Annual Conference

Access4 holds inaugural A/NZ Annual Conference

​Access4 held its inaugural Annual Conference in Port Douglass, Queensland, for Australia and New Zealand from 9-11 October, hosting partners from across the region with presentations on Access4 product updates, its 2023 Partner of the Year awards and more.

Access4 holds inaugural A/NZ Annual Conference
Show Comments
 