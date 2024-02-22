Sophos boosts channel support with Partner Care

Credit: Photo 132775798 © Ken Wolter | Dreamstime.com

Sophos has added to its channel support through Partner Care, an offering designed to handle non-sales questions and operational support.

According to the cyber security vendor, Partner Care features a team of Sophos experts available 24/7 and is designed to speed up response times for the vendor’s partners and managed service providers (MSP) that need help with administration and operational tasks.

Partner Care also offers a point of contact for quoting, navigating the partner portal, addressing licensing queries and not for resale (NFR) requests, among other features.

"Based on our decades of experience successfully supporting partners who sell to mid-market and small business organisations, we know that administrative and operational issues take away valuable time needed to build customers relationships, pursue prospects and close new business deals," said Kendra Krause, senior vice president of global channels and small business sales at Sophos.

"Partner Care reinforces Sophos' longstanding strategy to be 'channel-best,' which is our commitment to provide partners with optimal, conflict-free revenue and profitability opportunities, curated training and support and advanced security solutions that defend customers from data breaches, ransomware and other debilitating cyberattacks."

Aside from Partner Care, Sophos is also offering other enhancements to its partner program, including a limited time additional 5 per cent reward on top of a deal registration discount for those that sell Sophos Managed Detection and Response which is set to expire on 31 March.