Schneider Electric launches SI program in A/NZ

Focuses on helping SIs become industrial technology and sustainability experts.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (New Zealand Reseller News)
Credit: Shutterstock

Schneider Electric has launched a new partner program focused on systems integrators (SI) and industrial solutions in Australia and New Zealand.

Dubbed the Alliance SI Energise Program, the scheme includes new rebates, access to marketing development funds, rewards and additional discounts based on Schneider Electric's industrial portfolio. 

The program is designed to help SIs become industrial technology and sustainability experts through new training and enablement. 

Training consists of a two-tier program that enables SIs to become certified as either Competent or Specialised in key Schneider Electric technologies such as control systems, cyber security, remote operations, robotics, variable speed drives and AVEVA software.

Schneider Electric said it will also offer Richardson Consultative Selling Training which helps SIs to "transform selling behaviours and dialogues" and add customer value.

Additionally, participants will gain training in the foundations of sustainability and how it ties into end-user operations.

“Already available locally, the new Energise SI Alliance Program is rolling out globally over coming months to help alliance members all over the world bring industrial tech and sustainability into their businesses to unlock value-add and growth opportunities,” said Benjamin Wilson, industry channel marketing manager for Schneider Electric Pacific. 


